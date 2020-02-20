[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 6: Art Reception for SCAA's New Exhibit, 'Vintage'
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
Mike Farrell

Santa Clarita Artists Association’s (SCAA) new exhibit, “Vintage,” will run from March 6 – April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.

“Art representing styles, places, people or objects of the past, before the year 2000 will be displayed,” said Mardi Georgio. “Come and enjoy classic images and old-fashioned ideas from the previous century.” A sample of art is shown here:

• Rita’s Tea – Artist Lorraine Malone describes her painting: “Three generations of our family have many happy memories of special occasions when my mother-in-law, Rita, would set the table with her china, silverware, and linens.” See: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/lorraine-malone.html

• Don, the Junk Yard Man by Cheryl Prather- “Before his passing in 2017, his junk yard in Jerome, AZ was like a bone yard for vintage transportation, mining equipment and other quirky junk.”

• Walk This Way – Steven Tyler – Susan Contreras paints an iconic symbol of Rock & Roll spanning decades.

• Upward Thrust by Sandy Fisher. “The iconic formation at Vasquez Rocks is so fascinating and it was a joy to capture it on canvas!” See:

• Old Town – Olga Kaczmar said, “I loved this antique relics thrift shop in downtown Wofford Heights which stops traffic just below Kernville.” See: FineArtAmerica.com/OlgaKaczmar

• Fight Cage Wonderland – Ami J. Sanghvi’s photography practice is based upon themes of magical realism, mysticism, surrealism, vibrancy, nature, grunge, femininity, feminism, and the goddess”/“femme fatale.

• Mount Fuji Ablaze – Meryl Goudey’s oil painting depicts “In springtime the fields at the base of Mount Fuji, in Japan, erupt with hundreds of thousands of moss blooms or Shibazakura in varying shades of pink.

• Runs Good/Make Offer – Susan Cooper said, “I love the humor in the run-down car with the optimistic (but grammatically incorrect) window signs.

• Jumpin’ For Joy – Cheri Marcovitch said of her mixed media “My love of flowers inspire me to paint impressionistic florals.” See: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/cheri-marcovitch.html

• Book Nook – Mike Farrell says, “Everybody needs a cozy place to read.” See: Fine Art America/Mike Farrell

• Catalina – Dody Rogers said of her oil painting, “A favorite weekend getaway of my husband’s and mine mostly in the seventies and 80’s. The weather always seems to be good there. We also have attended weekend jazz festivals in this casino, usually in October each year.”

• Two Lemons – Rosanne Haddad talks about her oil painting, “I love to breathe new life into tarnished and long forgotten objects. With a carefully chosen color palette of oils and just the right strokes, I try to bring back their radiance.” See: Rosannehaddad.com

Other artists include: Scott Parker, Jean Hainley, Poppy Kolouch, Phillip Lehman, Gloria Cassidy, Mardilan Georgio, Tony Hanna, Therese Verner

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main.
New hours:
Senses Thursday; Fridays 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m; Saturdays 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.

For more information on SCAA, the only nonprofit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989, see www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.
Meryl Goudey

Cheryl Prather

Lorraine Malone

Amij Sanghvi

Susan Cooper

Rosanne Haddad

Dody Rodgers

Susan Contreras

Cheri Marcovitch

Sandy Fisher

Olga Kaczmar
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
FULL STORY...

Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’

Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita

Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
FULL STORY...

March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting

March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
FULL STORY...
