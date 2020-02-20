March 6: Art Reception for SCAA’s New Exhibit, ‘Vintage’

Santa Clarita Artists Association’s (SCAA) new exhibit, “Vintage,” will run from March 6 – April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.
“Art representing styles, places, people or objects of the past, before the year 2000 will be displayed,” said Mardi Georgio. “Come and enjoy classic images and old-fashioned ideas from the previous century.” A sample of art is shown here:
• Rita’s Tea – Artist Lorraine Malone describes her painting: “Three generations of our family have many happy memories of special occasions when my mother-in-law, Rita, would set the table with her china, silverware, and linens.” See: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/lorraine-malone.html
• Don, the Junk Yard Man by Cheryl Prather- “Before his passing in 2017, his junk yard in Jerome, AZ was like a bone yard for vintage transportation, mining equipment and other quirky junk.”
• Walk This Way – Steven Tyler – Susan Contreras paints an iconic symbol of Rock & Roll spanning decades.
• Upward Thrust by Sandy Fisher. “The iconic formation at Vasquez Rocks is so fascinating and it was a joy to capture it on canvas!” See:
• Old Town – Olga Kaczmar said, “I loved this antique relics thrift shop in downtown Wofford Heights which stops traffic just below Kernville.” See: FineArtAmerica.com/OlgaKaczmar
• Fight Cage Wonderland – Ami J. Sanghvi’s photography practice is based upon themes of magical realism, mysticism, surrealism, vibrancy, nature, grunge, femininity, feminism, and the goddess”/“femme fatale.
• Mount Fuji Ablaze – Meryl Goudey’s oil painting depicts “In springtime the fields at the base of Mount Fuji, in Japan, erupt with hundreds of thousands of moss blooms or Shibazakura in varying shades of pink.
• Runs Good/Make Offer – Susan Cooper said, “I love the humor in the run-down car with the optimistic (but grammatically incorrect) window signs.
• Book Nook – Mike Farrell says, “Everybody needs a cozy place to read.” See: Fine Art America/Mike Farrell
• Catalina – Dody Rogers said of her oil painting, “A favorite weekend getaway of my husband’s and mine mostly in the seventies and 80’s. The weather always seems to be good there. We also have attended weekend jazz festivals in this casino, usually in October each year.”
• Two Lemons – Rosanne Haddad talks about her oil painting, “I love to breathe new life into tarnished and long forgotten objects. With a carefully chosen color palette of oils and just the right strokes, I try to bring back their radiance.” See: Rosannehaddad.com
Other artists include: Scott Parker, Jean Hainley, Poppy Kolouch, Phillip Lehman, Gloria Cassidy, Mardilan Georgio, Tony Hanna, Therese Verner
SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. New hours:
Senses Thursday; Fridays 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m; Saturdays 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia, announced Thursday it has transitioned the operations for its Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard communities in the city of San Francisco.
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newhall-based investment advisory firm Criterion Wealth Management Insurance Services, Inc. and its former owners, Robert A. Gravette and Mark MacArthur, both graduates of The Master's College (now The Master's University), with defrauding clients in a $16 million investment scheme.
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support Petition #158, which seeks federal acknowledgment of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians as an indigenous nation.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health are increasing services and outreach to communities impacted by fear, anxiety, and discrimination associated with the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing California's 21st senate district, on Tuesday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 1071, bipartisan legislation that would exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
In his 2020 State of the State address Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom
painted homelessness as the “ultimate manifestation of poverty” rooted in decades of political inaction, told lawmakers the crisis has morphed into the most urgent – and disgraceful – issue facing the nation’s richest state.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.