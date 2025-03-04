Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Feb 6, 2025 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. Begonias Lane Park Playground Refurbishment

An overview of the concept plans for playground refurbishment at Begonias Lane Park.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment