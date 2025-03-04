The regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will be held Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project. Begonias Lane Park is located in Canyon Country, in the Pinetree tract.

The agenda item reads:

“The Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project will replace the existing playground equipment and enhance access within the play area. The current playground equipment was installed in 1995, and a shade structure was installed over a sizable portion of the playground in 2018. The new playground will feature brand-new play equipment with inclusive elements, rubberized pour-in-place safety surfacing throughout, access improvements, and additional shade. This project supports the Parks and Recreation 5-Year Plan in the areas of Innovation and Develop, Enhance and Rehabilitate Park Features and Facilities. Additionally, this project supports the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan under the themes of Building and Creating Community and Sustaining Public Infrastructure. The funding for this project was approved with the Fiscal Year 2024-25 annual budget.”

The meeting will be held in the city council chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed below:

