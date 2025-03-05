March 6: Saugus School District Citizens’ Oversight Committee Meets

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the Saugus Union School District Office, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The meeting will take place in the Bramlett Room. Please enter through the back of the building.

Items on the agenda include “Approve Measure EE Financial and Performance Audits for Fiscal Year 2023-24” and “Approve Citizens’ Oversight Committee Annual Report for 2023-2024.”

The purpose of the oversight committee is to inform the public at least annually concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE bond measure projects. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects.

View the full agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=37511.

