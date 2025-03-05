March 6: SCVi Invites Families to Explore Its Unique TK-12 Learning Community at Four Upcoming Events

Santa Clarita Valley International, a tuition-free TK-12 public charter school, invites families to visit its campus and experience its innovative, student-centered approach to learning.

All events will be held at SCVi, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA. These events allow prospective families to explore SCVi’s project-based, social-emotional, and real-world learning model.

SCVi Codirector Chad Powell said, “Spring brings a vibrant atmosphere to SCVi, and we’re thrilled to welcome our families to celebrate their children’s achievements. These events also offer a fantastic glimpse into our school’s unique learning community for families considering SCVi for the next school year. We invite all SCVi families and those interested in learning more about our program to join us for these exciting spring events.”

March 6: Literacy Night (5 – 6:30 PM)

Step into a world of wonder! SCVi invites all TK-8 families and the community to an enchanting evening filled with books, imagination, and fun. Join us for an inspiring celebration of literacy and storytelling.

March 13: Transitional Kindergarten/Kindergarten Roundup (5:30 – 6:30 PM)

Families interested in SCVi’s transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten programs are invited to explore our classrooms and experience our hands-on learning approach. Featuring social-emotional development, play-based learning, project-based exploration, and dual Spanish language immersion, SCVi’s early learning programs foster a lifelong love of learning.

March 20: High School Information Night (5:30 – 6:30 PM)

Middle school families and community members are encouraged to attend this session to discover what sets SCVi’s high school program apart. Learn about our International Baccalaureate Career-related Program (IBCP) program, Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways, and personalized learning opportunities that prepare students for success in college, career, and beyond. Join us on campus at the Etta James Theatre for this informative session.

March 20: Whole School Open House (6-7:00 PM)

Prospective families are invited to explore SCVi’s welcoming TK-12 learning community. Visit classrooms, experience hands-on projects, and see firsthand how SCVi’s personalized, project-based learning approach empowers students to thrive.

All events are free and open to the public. SCVi is accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year, with enrollment open to all TK-12 students in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Kern Counties. The deadline to be included in the 2025-2026 school year enrollment lottery is April 8, 2025.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...