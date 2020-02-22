March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free cancer awareness event will feature oncology experts speaking on a variety of topics, including cancer recovery, cancer screening guidelines, nutrition, fitness, Complementary and Alternative Medicine, and much more.

Attendees will also learn about resources and support services available in Santa Clarita for cancer patients and their supporters.

Breakfast from Panera Bread will be provided at no cost and a complementary Jersey Mike’s lunch will also be served.

Attendees will be invited to enter a raffle to win an Apple Watch.

“Every day, research provides more discoveries about cancer and prevention,” said Lisa Ortega, Henry Mayo’s director of Cancer Services. “We look forward to welcoming Santa Clarita residents to our fourth CARE SCV so we can provide them with the latest information.”

The Centre is the building behind the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.

CARE SCV admission and parking will be free. Advance registration is preferred as space is limited.

To register, or for more information, please visit henrymayo.com/CARESCV or call 661-200-1300.

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 368-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661-200-2000.