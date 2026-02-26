header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
| Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Believe in your buzz hope theatre arts cropped

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host “Believe in Your Buzz,” a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.

Date, time and location of event is as follows:

Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. at

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351.

“Believe in Your Buzz” is a free interactive storytime experience that invites children and families on a joyful journey from the hive to the stars. Through reader’s theatre, playful sound effects and audience participation, young explorers follow Holly and her hive as they learn the power of teamwork, courage and believing in themselves. Designed for early learners and elementary-age children, this engaging program encourages imagination, cooperation and confidence-reminding everyone that even the smallest wings can carry the biggest dreams.

For more information visit http://hopetheatrearts.com.

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Believe in your buzz hope theatre arts
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’

March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center

Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
FULL STORY...

March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries

March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch

Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign's final Thursday restaurant fundraiser will feature an all-day event at Marston's Restaurant in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

April 10-12: Mission Opera to Present Carlisle Floyd Double Bill

April 10-12: Mission Opera to Present Carlisle Floyd Double Bill
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s professional opera company, will present a powerful double bill of one-act operas by Carlisle Floyd, "Slow Dusk" and "The Sojourner and Mollie Sinclair," on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at the Olive Branch Theatricals Theater at Valencia Town Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with its second win over Vanguard University in as many tries in The MacArthur Center on Saturday, Feb. 21.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
<strong>1923</strong> - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">watch</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/thepilgrim1923_fullmoviet.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="The Pilgrim"> </a>
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards. 
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 3. 
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario on Wednesday, Feb. 18 investigating cargo theft.
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
SCVNews.com