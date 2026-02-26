March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host “Believe in Your Buzz,” a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.

Date, time and location of event is as follows:

Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. at

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351.

“Believe in Your Buzz” is a free interactive storytime experience that invites children and families on a joyful journey from the hive to the stars. Through reader’s theatre, playful sound effects and audience participation, young explorers follow Holly and her hive as they learn the power of teamwork, courage and believing in themselves. Designed for early learners and elementary-age children, this engaging program encourages imagination, cooperation and confidence-reminding everyone that even the smallest wings can carry the biggest dreams.

For more information visit http://hopetheatrearts.com.

