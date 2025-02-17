March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment

California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.

The wildfire symposium will be held at the University Student Union’s Northridge Center, on the west side of the campus off Zelzah Avenue. The event will have music and snacks followed by a 3 p.m. wildfire discussion featuring state senators, Henry Stern and Caroline Menjivar.

The recent wildfires in Southern California revealed several urgent issues that need to be addressed, including a greater understanding of fire preparedness and prevention, as well as community resilience and rebuilding efforts.

The event is divided into three parts: a student-focused lecture and panel discussion, a resource and opportunity fair and a community-focused lecture and panel discussion.

The first part, which includes a series of wildfire lectures and discussion-style conversations, will dive into the current wildfire conditions in the Los Angeles areas and explore the geographical and environmental factors that contribute those conditions.

Cherokee-lar O’Dea, founder of Conservation Concierges, said the first section will bring students up to speed on the present wildfire situation in Los Angeles, as well as providing them an opportunity to meet with members from Conservation Concierge and other organizations and learn about career opportunities in fire prevention and environmental change, regardless of their field of study.

“If you’re in the Hollywood industry, where jobs are slow, we need you,” said O’Dea. “You don’t have to become an electrician or a plumber. You can join this progressive movement in environmental change and fire protection.”

Dr. Sheila L. Steinberg, Director of the Institute said that “wildfire is an issue of concern to us all in the San Fernando Valley. It’s our goal to share resources, create community and have meaningful discussions to help students and people of the Los Angeles and SFV navigate the impacts of the recent fires.”

The resource and opportunity fair is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and allows students to explore career, internship and volunteer opportunities from various agencies, nonprofits and businesses and how these groups are working on wildfire. NASA/JPL will attend along with various fire agencies such as L.A. County Fire and Forestry.

It is noted that there are fire-prevention jobs waiting to be filled and the fire-fighting force is currently understaffed.

“The biggest issue we have in California is that we cannot even hit 10% of our terrain across California,” O’Dea said.

Dr. Sheila Lakshmi Steinberg, director of the Institute for Sustainability, said employers are not just looking for people with a fire-fighting background or a background in geography and environmental sciences.

“If you can think critically, you can work in the fire industry. If you have some skills in talking, telling a story, you can work in these careers. Storytelling is huge,” Steinberg said.

The community-focused lectures will examine strategies to prevent the impact of fires on people and places, as well as discuss the importance of fire-safe councils and their role in fostering community.

While concerns about the future of our environment are real, Steinberg said she knows students bring so many different skills to the table that are valuable in stepping up to do something to create strong and safe communities.

“We want them to be empowered and think ‘I see this, but it’s not doom and gloom, I see this but this is what I can do to get involved. Maybe I can get a job or an internship. Maybe I have some skills from my English major because I know how to write, or maybe from my business and marketing class because I know how to do digital visualization,’” Steinberg said. “We really want to emphasize the skills that students bring and to bring wildfire and people together in a very palatable way to get people excited about change.”

For more information on the event visit: https://www.csun.edu/sustainability/events/wildfire-discussion-and-career-fair

To sign up for the event visit: https://www.csun.edu/sustainability/institute-for-sustainability

