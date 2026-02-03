March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day

Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.

Aligned with the 2026 Give To Gain theme, this year’s event highlights the power of generosity, collaboration and reciprocity, because when we give intentionally, opportunities multiply. When women thrive, we all rise.

WeWil Collaborative will introduce a new award inspired by Give To Gain, recognizing those who exemplify the impact of giving to create meaningful, lasting change.

The event will be held Saturday, March 7, 5-10 p.m. at Porsche Santa Clarita, 23645 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Join WeWil Collaborative as it honors remarkable Santa Clarita Valley women across four categories:

Emerging Leader: Recognizing up-and-coming talent making their mark.

Inspiring Leader: Celebrating women who motivate and uplift others.

Empowering Leader: Honoring those who bolster other women’s success.

Give to Gain Leader: A new award for those giving to gain.

Savor a curated selection of light and heavy appetizers, paired with fine wines and craft beers. The celebration doesn’t stop with the awards and food, hit the dance floor, where the fun continues with a DJ and dancing. Your individual ticket is all inclusive, as are all sponsorship levels.

WeWil Collaborative Inc. has a mission defined by Women Empowering Women In Leadership. The organization seeks to empower women in the Santa Clarita Valley with professional development, growth and connections through workshops and community.

For more information on WeWil Collaborative programs and events visit www.wewil.org/events.

To purchase tickets to the Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day visit www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-give-to-gain-tickets-1980633032718.

Like this: Like Loading...