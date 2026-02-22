header image

February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
Sunday, Feb 22, 2026
Color, Culture, and Community Impact Come to Castaic Lake

A large-scale celebration of color, culture and community service will come to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, March 7, as the CRY Los Angeles Action Center presents Holi 2026 – Festival of Colors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.

The family-friendly event will bring together residents from across the SCV and greater Los Angeles area for an afternoon of music, dance, Indian cuisine, children’s activities and the traditional community color throw, while raising awareness and funds in support of children’s rights.

Holi, widely recognized as the Festival of Colors, marks the arrival of spring and celebrates unity and new beginnings. Through this event, the community will be connected to CRY’s global mission to ensure that every child has access to education, healthcare, proper nutrition and protection from child labor and child marriage.

Organized by the CRY Los Angeles Action Center, the celebration reflects the region’s growing cultural diversity and strong commitment to community-driven initiatives. Local volunteers, students, families and community partners have contributed to planning the event.

Festival of Colors Event Activities

Live Bollywood DJ and open dance floor.

Community color play celebration.

Authentic Indian food.

Games and activities for children and families

Each registered participant will receive a color packet. Outside colors will not be permitted for safety and environmental reasons.

Community Support

The event is supported by local sponsors Moe Verma Realty, Boston Scientific, DJ Dharam and India Garden, emphasizing the partnership between local businesses and community-based charitable efforts in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A Celebration With a Purpose

Proceeds will benefit Child Rights and You (CRY), a global nonprofit that works to:

Enroll children in school.

Improve access to healthcare and nutrition.

Prevent child labor and child marriage.

Strengthen families for long-term stability.

A special focus this year will be on prenatal care, child nutrition and health check-ups for underserved communities.

Event Details

What: CRY Los Angeles Holi 2026 – Festival of Colors.

When: Saturday, March 7.

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Castaic Lake Recreation Area Area B15- Timberland, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, CA 91384.

Tickets: Adults $20, Children over 5 $10, Children under 5 are free.

Group admission is $18 per person, for a group of 10.

Registration: Via attached link: https://events.cryamerica.org/events/crylosangeles2026/.

About CRY Los Angeles Action Center

The CRY Los Action Center is part of Child Rights and You (CRY), an international nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring children’s rights by ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, nutrition and protection from exploitation. Through local events and
volunteer engagement, the Action Center mobilizes the Los Angeles community to create lasting impact for children.

For more information visit cryamerica.org.

Color, Culture, and Community Impact Come to Castaic Lake

Color, Culture, and Community Impact Come to Castaic Lake
0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

