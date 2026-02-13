March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’

The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its “Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser,” 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.

Join a night filled with games, music and food at the Sand Canyon Country Club located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road.

Put on the best Mardi Gras attire and mask and get ready to test your luck at this casino night.

All tickets include hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and activities.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Jack and Jill of America Foundation and two local nonprofit organizations, Coco Moms of SCV and Mighty Little Giants.

Please contact jjmardigras25@gmail.com with any questions.

To purchase tickets visit the events eventbrite website.

