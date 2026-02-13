header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
| Friday, Feb 13, 2026
mardi gras casino night

The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its “Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser,” 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.

Join a night filled with games, music and food at the Sand Canyon Country Club located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road.

Put on the best Mardi Gras attire and mask and get ready to test your luck at this casino night.

All tickets include hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and activities.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Jack and Jill of America Foundation and two local nonprofit organizations, Coco Moms of SCV and Mighty Little Giants.

Please contact jjmardigras25@gmail.com with any questions.

To purchase tickets visit the events eventbrite website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception

March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
FULL STORY...

March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’

March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser

Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception

Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
Thursday, Feb 12, 2026
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 13: Zonta Club of SCV ‘Women Who Serve’ Nomination Deadline

Feb. 13: Zonta Club of SCV ‘Women Who Serve’ Nomination Deadline
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
Since 1984, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has honored the extraordinary women whose volunteer service strengthens and uplifts the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 7: Jack and Jill of America ‘Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser’
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
Feb. 17: SUSD Board Meets to Discuss District Growth Forecast Report
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Ensure Buffer Between Schools, Rehab Facilities
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
Feb. 22: Historic Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Entertaining Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
Feb. 21: SCAA, Locke Ladies ‘First, Famous Black Trailblazers of Santa Clarita’ Book Release, Art Exhibit Reception
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Whitesides Pays Tribute to Santa Clarita Lady Flyers on House Floor in D.C.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
Feb. 20: ‘Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave’ at El Patron Mexican Bar, Grill
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
A traffic collision at the Intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6 resulted in the deaths of Genry and Patty Ortiz of Santa Clarita and severe injuries to their 25-year-old daughter, Erin.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Witnesses to Fatal Crash That Killed Married Couple
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Greater Pacific
Greater Pacific Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Valencia will be hosting a three-course special Valentine's Day Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 14.
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Greater Pacific
TMU Men Take Fifth, Women Sixth in First Golf Tourney of 2026
The Master's University men's golf team finished fifth, while the women's team placed sixth at the West Coast Classic hosted by Lewis-Clark State (ID) on Feb. 9 and 10.
TMU Men Take Fifth, Women Sixth in First Golf Tourney of 2026
Feb. 18: ‘Clay Decorated Mug Vases’ Event at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Clay Decorated Mug Vases," event on Wednesday, Feb.18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Feb. 18: ‘Clay Decorated Mug Vases’ Event at Canyon Country Library
TMU Track Notches Several Standards at CMS
The Master's University track and field teams competed against multiple NCAA squads in the OIDFE Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Claremont.
TMU Track Notches Several Standards at CMS
Cougars Win Second Straight, 8-1 at Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons women's tennis defeated host Antelope Valley College in convincing fashion on Tuesday, Feb. 10, as the Cougars played to an 8-1 victory for the team's second straight win.
Cougars Win Second Straight, 8-1 at Antelope Valley
Canyons Tops Field at First WSC Tourney
College of the Canyons men's golf took first in its first Western State Conference event of the season, with the Cougars taking both team and individual medalist honors at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 9.
Canyons Tops Field at First WSC Tourney
Feb. 18: COC Board of Trustees Special Meeting/Study Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting & Ethics, Conflict of Interest, Form 700 Reporting & FPRA Study Session on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: COC Board of Trustees Special Meeting/Study Session
Jason Gibbs | Explore Contract Class Offerings in Seasons
One of the things that makes Santa Clarita such a special place to live is the variety of opportunities available for residents to stay active, learn something new and connect with one another.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Contract Class Offerings in Seasons
CDE Reiterates Parents’ Rights to Review Student Records
The California Department of Education recently sent a letter to all district and county superintendents and charter administrators to reiterate the facts of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California law.
CDE Reiterates Parents’ Rights to Review Student Records
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
<strong>1879</strong> - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19680421mintt.jpg" alt="Mint Canyon School" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications
 The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.
2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications
SCVNews.com