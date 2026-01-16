header image

March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
| Friday, Jan 16, 2026
SCVHS 50

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m. Playing on the popularity of another cultural institution that started in 1975, the evening’s entertainment will play out like an episode of NBC TV’s “Saturday Night Live,” complete with political parodies, quirky news stories, live music and vignettes of days of the past and the not-so-long-ago brought to life.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show begins at 7 p.m., after a lively cocktail hour. Wolf Creek Restaurant will be catering the event and live and silent auctions of unique items will be held.

“Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night” will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Tickets are now on sale, with both individual seats and sponsorships. Individual tickets for the event are $175.

Sponsorships, which entitle guests to additional benefits, are available from $500 to $10,000. There is a service fee for ticket processing that will be added to the purchase price.

Sponsor levels available include:

Golden Dreamliner Sponsor – $10,000. Reserved Preferred Seating for 10 with gourmet buffet meal, two bottles of wine for the table and gift. Full page ad in event program. Recognition on SCVHS website, press/advertising and sponsor reel at the event.

Silver Locomotive Sponsor – $7,500. Reserved Preferred Seating for 10 with gourmet buffet meal, two bottles of wine for the table and gift. Half page ad in event program. Recognition on SCVHS website, press/advertising and sponsor reel at the event.

Newhall Express Sponsor – $5,000. Reserved Preferred Seating for 10 with gourmet buffet meal, one bottle of wine for the table and gift. Quarter page ad in event program. Recognition on SCVHS website, press/advertising and sponsor reel at the event.

Whistle Stop Sponsor – $3,000. Reserved Seating for 10 with gourmet buffet meal, one bottle of wine for the table and gift. Quarter page ad in and recognition in event program, on SCVHS website and sponsor reel at the event.

All Aboard Sponsor* (put together a group of friends to enjoy the benefits) – $1,750. Reserved Seating for 10 with gourmet buffet meal and gift. Quarter page ad and recognition in event program, on SCVHS website and sponsor reel at the event.

Engineer Sponsor – $850. Choice of Reserved Seating for 2 or General Seating for 4, includes gourmet buffet meal. Recognition in event program, on SCVHS website and sponsor reel at the event.

Station Agent Sponsor – $500. General Seating for 2, includes gourmet buffet meal. Recognition in event program, on SCVHS website and sponsor reel at the event.

To purchase tickets and sponsorhips visit www.eventbrite.com/e/scvhs50-live-from-santa-clarita-its-saturday-night-tickets-1979891436584.
