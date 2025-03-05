March 7: ‘The Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The MAIN

|
The Nostalgic Radio Show is making its annual return to The MAIN (24266 Main Street) with two rollicking fun evenings on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.
When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture.
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 816, the small business tax relief bill, which would exempt small businesses, with 25 or fewer employees and maximum gross receipts of $5 million, from paying the state’s $800 annual franchise tax.
Los Angeles County filed suit today against Southern California Edison and Edison International to recover costs and damages sustained by the County from the Eaton Fire.
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for college students.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has issued an advisory to clarify a point of confusion for property owners impacted by the recent fires regarding construction allowances that permit the rebuilding of a larger structure.
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Night Market on Friday, April 18, in the USU from 7 to 11 p.m.
Santa Clarita Valley International, a tuition-free TK-12 public charter school, invites families to visit its campus and experience its innovative, student-centered approach to learning.
California State University, Northridge is working across disciplines to use machine learning to train a new generation of students in how to use existing data to prepare for potential disasters such as wildfires.
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens' Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the Saugus Union School District Office
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring a series of storm systems forecasted to bring light to moderate rainfall to the region, including the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday.
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office in the Bramlett Room.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will be held Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project.
Behind a powerful serve, The Master's University men's volleyball team did what they had to do to get past Olivet Nazarene (IL) 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 Saturday night, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) led a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, at the state capitol in Sacramento urging the federal government to protect funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medi-Cal as part of Assembly Joint Resolution 3 (AJR 3).
For the second year in a row, The Master's University women's basketball team pulled off an upset to claim another GSAC Women's Basketball Tournament championship with a 72-66 win over the No. 1-seed Arizona Christian Firestorm Monday night, March 3 in Glendale, Ariz.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Symphony will welcome the Grammy-nominated ensemble Palaver Strings for a one day workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choir known for bringing the joy of music to the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding areas, has faced an unexpected financial setback due to ticketing platform Brown Paper Tickets' non-payment of more than $20,000.
"Support Structures," a joint exhibition of the work of Michelle Miracle and Donna Rooney, will be held at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall March 28-30.
1940
- NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story
]
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, March 21, on the topic of "California's Growing Insurance Crisis."
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear a presentation from members of the Behavior Council about efforts to address student behaviors.
