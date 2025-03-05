March 7: ‘The Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The MAIN

“The Nostalgic Radio Show” is making its annual return to The MAIN (24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321) with two evenings on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.

All of your favorite adapted radio shows, including “Flash Gordon,” “Superman,” “The Lone Ranger” and the detective series “The Thin Man,” are recreated with clever, live sound effects, audience participation and 1930s costumed actors voicing all of the action.

Will Flash and Dale survive a spaceship crash or two? Can Superman save Lois Lane from a madman? Will the ordinary citizens in town save the Lone Ranger and Tonto in time? Can Nick and Nora Charles trap a two-timed failed killer in the act? Come to The MAIN to find out! This production is brought to you by ME Main Productions and the actors and crew of “The Nostalgic Radio Show.”

Tickets are available now for performances on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8. General admission tickets are $18.

To learn more about The Nostalgic Radio Show and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...