March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event

The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.

This event is open only to city of Santa Clarita residents until capacity is reached.

Participants with addresses outside of the city of Santa Clarita will not be accepted.

You must pre-register for this event by completing the form at www.research.net/r/marchshred.

Register now as spots fill quickly and appointments are required.

Please have your ID available when arriving at the event. To avoid delays, please adhere to your scheduled appointment window.

For more information about recycling/shredding in Santa Clarita visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

