header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 29
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
| Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
document shredding

The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.

This event is open only to city of Santa Clarita residents until capacity is reached.

Participants with addresses outside of the city of Santa Clarita will not be accepted.

You must pre-register for this event by completing the form at www.research.net/r/marchshred.

Register now as spots fill quickly and appointments are required.

Please have your ID available when arriving at the event. To avoid delays, please adhere to your scheduled appointment window.

For more information about recycling/shredding in Santa Clarita visit GreenSantaClarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library

Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Chocolate Melts," event Thursday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library

Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event

March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park

Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting

Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its Budget Committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Chocolate Melts," event Thursday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
United States Artists, a national arts funding organization dedicated to supporting living artists and cultural practitioners across the United States through unrestricted awards, has announced five CalArtians to its 2026 cohort of USA Fellows.
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
Feb. 8: ‘Super Bowl Watch Party’ at The Cube
Top Shelf Bar & Grill at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a Super Bowl Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 8.
Feb. 8: ‘Super Bowl Watch Party’ at The Cube
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Four California Institute of the Arts alums and one Cal Arts faculty member have been recognized by Creative Capital, the nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artistic freedom of expression, with the recent announcement of the 2026 Creative Capital Awards and the inaugural State of the Art Prize.
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes
Circle of Hope will host its "Bowling for Hope" event Sunday, Feb.22, from 5-8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
In a clash of the first and second place teams in the GSAC, The Master's University men's basketball knocked off Benedictine Mesa 92-86 on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
College of the Canyons men's golf began its quest for a third consecutive state championship by playing at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course Jan. 25-26.
Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
<strong>1945</strong> - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap1422.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br /> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap1422.htm" target="_blank"><br> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap1422t.jpg" alt="students" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
 Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2. 
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. 
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
College of the Canyons Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
College of the Canyons Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
 The Music Center has announced that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia High School, have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
SCVNews.com