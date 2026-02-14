March 7: SCAA Art Exhibit ‘Vessels’ Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, “Vessels,” 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This exhibition will be on display from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, April 4 and will be closed Easter Sunday.

There will be live music, Best in Show voting, live painting and more at the reception.

SCAA Gallery invites all to explore the subject of vessels as useful objects; containing, holding, carrying or presenting. A vase offering petals of sympathy. A tea cup giving rest to the wings of a bird. More complexly simple, a vessel can also steal attention as a showstopper or a conversation piece, holding a beauty and form all its own. As well, the body, containing secrets and wisdom, thoughts and spirit, as beings that transcend purpose and understanding. Through boxes, sculpture, gourds, boats and other unique containers in all media.

