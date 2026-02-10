March 7: Third Annual Free SCV Eco-Alliance Film Fest at College of the Canyons

The Third Annual SCV Eco-Alliance Film Festival will be held Saturday, March 7 at Aliso Hall at College of the Canyons. This event is free of charge and complimentary parking is also available.

Seven films will be shown in four time slots with a short discussion/Q&A scheduled after each film.

Come out and mingle with like-minded folks and watch and discuss these ecology/environment-based films.

“Ocean” 2025, 90 minutes

10 a.m. Shown in Aliso Hall 101

Sir David Attenborough takes viewers on a breathtaking journey showing there is nowhere more vital for our survival, more full of life, wonder, or surprise, than the ocean. Through spectacular sequences of coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, he shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

“Chasing Chimeras” 2025, 50 minutes

10 a.m. Shown in Aliso Hall 104

This film exposes how the fossil fuel industry is pushing false climate solutions, like renewable diesel, hydrogen, biogas and carbon capture. It dives into the real-world impacts of the climate deceptions threatening frontline communities and delaying real climate action.

“The Story of Stuff” 2007, 22 minutes

“Hydrogen Hype” 2025, 8 minutes

Noon. Shown in Aliso Hall 101

“The Story of Stuff” looks at the underside of our production and consumption patterns and calls us together to create a more sustainable and just world.

“Hydrogen Hype” reviews how the fossil fuel industry presents hydrogen as a silver bullet solution to the climate crisis. But with its large water and energy footprint, is it really worth the hype?

“Roots of Renewal” 2024, 33 minutes

12:45 p.m. Show in Aliso Hall 104

Farmers in Central America, guided by the principles of agroecology, are feeding their communities and playing a critical role in healing the planet. Expert voices explain how these regenerative practices can play a key role in reversing environmental degradation and ensuring a sustainable future.

“The Biggest Little Farm” 2019, 91 minutes

1:30 p.m. Shown in Aliso Hall 101

The story of how Apricot Lane Farms, in Moorpark, CA, came to be. A couple’s dream to transform 10 acres of land that had been farmed extractively for 50 years turned into a joint 214-acre regenerative endeavor that created a reawakened ecosystem. Witness their adventures, trials and tribulations in this inspiring film.

“The White House Effect” 2024, 96 minutes

1:30 p.m. Shown in Aliso Hall 104)

Archival material tells the dramatic origin story of the climate crisis and how a political battle in the George H.W. Bush administration changed the course of history. Bush’s promise to use “the White House effect” to tackle global warming proves hollow when clashes occur between industry power brokers and EPA chief Bill Reilly, representing environmentalist

A lunch break will be held noon to 12:45 p.m. The Tacos Jimenez food truck will be on site 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Directions: From Rockwell Canyon Road turn onto University Center Drive to enter the South Parking Entrance. Free parking is available in Lot 13. Pass Towsley Hallon the right and find the SCV Eco Alliance resource tables in Aliso Courtyard near Aliso Lab and Boykin Hall to check in.

For more information visit bit.ly/2026filmfestschedule.

