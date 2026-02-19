March 7: Women’s Gathering and Book Signing to Feature From ‘Tired to Inspired’ Author Dr. Deonne Johnson

Women in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to a special morning of connection, encouragement, and inspiration at 10 a.m. on March 7, 2026, at JC in Me.

The free event will feature author and speaker Dr. Deonne Johnson, PhD, who will share an uplifting message designed to help attendees feel refreshed and encouraged, followed by an opportunity to meet the author and have copies of her book, From Tired to Inspired, signed. Light refreshments will be provided.

“Too often, women feel like they have to carry everything alone,” said Johnson. “This gathering is an invitation to pause, breathe, and take off the ‘Wonder Woman cape’, even if it’s just for the moment. My hope is that women leave feeling lighter, encouraged, and reminded that joy and strength are within reach, even in busy seasons or challenging seasons.”

The morning will include an opportunity for connection, brief remarks from JC in Me owner Leslie Bess, and a presentation by Johnson. Attendees will then be invited to meet the author, enjoy light refreshments, and have their books signed.

“I am excited to host Dr. Deonne to JC in Me and host a morning that encourages women to slow down, connect, and leave feeling renewed,” said Bess. “This space was created for meaningful moments like this—where community, encouragement, and purpose come together.”

JC in Me is a boutique and local gathering space created to foster meaningful conversation, belonging, and prayer, located in Downtown Newhall at 24247 Main Street.

RSVP is requested. To reserve a spot, visit the website.

