March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia

In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9. The event will showcase the theater refurbishment while raising funds for first responders.

The Community Days celebration at Regal Valencia will include the top movies from 2024 back on the big screen for only $3 with 100% of proceeds donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Additionally, Regal Crown Club members will receive a free small popcorn when seeing any movie during the weekend. The theater will also provide family-friendly activities in the lobby on both days.

Saturday, March 8

“Inside Out 2” (PG) 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m.

“Moana 2” (PG) 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (R) 7 p.m., 10:10 p.m.

“Twisters” (PG-13) 7:30 p.m., 10:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

“Inside Out 2” (PG) 10:45 a.m.

“Moana 2” (PG) 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.

“Wicked” (PG) 1:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (PG-13) 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

“As we celebrate Community Days at Regal Valencia, we are showcasing the latest innovations to the theatrical experience at this modern movie palace,” said Gregory Porter, General Manager of Regal Valencia. “This renovation represents the future of moviegoing from the moment you enter the theater with top-of-line technology, premium formats, concession and bar offerings and the comfort of luxury recliners.”

Along with recliners, the theater features the following enhancements and premium experiences:

— A completely new, state-of-the-art entrance and lobby, featuring digital signage, ticket kiosks and an upgraded concessions stand that provides a modern and inviting place for guests to be welcomed into the Regal Valencia.

— A new bar serving craft and import beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails.

— IMAX’s most advanced theater experience, IMAX with Laser, which features crystal clear laser projection and next generation precision sound, completely transforming the blockbuster moviegoing experience.

— A Pepsi 4DX auditorium where the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters are enhanced through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration and scents.

— A ScreenX auditorium where movie fans go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding feature films to the left and right walls of the theater; this panoramic format creates an immersive, 270-degree viewing experience.

Regal Valencia is located at 24435 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,609 screens in 412 theaters in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Jan. 31, 2025.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,609 screens in 412 theaters in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Jan. 31, 2025.

Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

