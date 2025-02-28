header image

1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
| Friday, Feb 28, 2025
Regal Valencia

In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9. The event will showcase the theater refurbishment while raising funds for first responders.

The Community Days celebration at Regal Valencia will include the top movies from 2024 back on the big screen for only $3 with 100% of proceeds donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Additionally, Regal Crown Club members will receive a free small popcorn when seeing any movie during the weekend. The theater will also provide family-friendly activities in the lobby on both days.

Saturday, March 8

“Inside Out 2” (PG) 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m.

“Moana 2” (PG) 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (R) 7 p.m., 10:10 p.m.

“Twisters” (PG-13) 7:30 p.m., 10:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

“Inside Out 2” (PG) 10:45 a.m.

“Moana 2” (PG) 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.

“Wicked” (PG) 1:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (PG-13) 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

“As we celebrate Community Days at Regal Valencia, we are showcasing the latest innovations to the theatrical experience at this modern movie palace,” said Gregory Porter, General Manager of Regal Valencia. “This renovation represents the future of moviegoing from the moment you enter the theater with top-of-line technology, premium formats, concession and bar offerings and the comfort of luxury recliners.”

Along with recliners, the theater features the following enhancements and premium experiences:

— A completely new, state-of-the-art entrance and lobby, featuring digital signage, ticket kiosks and an upgraded concessions stand that provides a modern and inviting place for guests to be welcomed into the Regal Valencia.

— A new bar serving craft and import beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails.

— IMAX’s most advanced theater experience, IMAX with Laser, which features crystal clear laser projection and next generation precision sound, completely transforming the blockbuster moviegoing experience.

— A Pepsi 4DX auditorium where the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters are enhanced through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration and scents.

— A ScreenX auditorium where movie fans go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding feature films to the left and right walls of the theater; this panoramic format creates an immersive, 270-degree viewing experience.

Regal Valencia is located at 24435 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For a complete list of movies and showtimes, visit Regal through the mobile app or online at REGmovies.com where moviegoers can purchase tickets, join the Regal Crown Club and subscribe to Regal Unlimited.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,609 screens in 412 theaters in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Jan. 31, 2025.

Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

REgal Valencia 2

REgal alencia 4X auditorium

Regal valencia 3
02-28-2025 March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
Mustangs Power Past Providence
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
March 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners End Relief Program for Community
The Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure have reported that Waste Connections will end its relief/relocation assistance program for victims of the noxious gases emitting from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley
CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative
California Institute of the Arts has announced the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation.
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March 2. at 2 p.m. 
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque series is focusing on movies by Spanish and Mexican filmmaker Luìs Buñuel, known for leading the movement in surrealism in cinema.
