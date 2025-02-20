March 8: Celebrate the Third Annual International Women’s Day Celebration with WEWIL Collaborative

Join WEWIL Collaborative as they celebrate their third annual International Women’s Day Celebration on March 8.

This year the WEWIL is excited to announce their new venue, Scorpion, reflecting their theme of ‘Accelerate Action’.

Savor a curated selection of light and heavy appetizers from WolfCreek, paired with fine wines and craft beers provided by Lucky Luke.

As guests mingle and celebrate, pick up a unique swag bag full of goodies from local women-owned businesses and our generous sponsors, enhancing the experience. The celebration doesn’t stop with the awards, join the after-party at Scorpion, where they’ll keep the fun going with a DJ and dancing at the same fantastic venue.

Ticket price includes all of this.

The event will honor local women across four categories: Sc

-Emerging Leader—Recognizing up-and-coming talent making their mark.

-Inspiring Leader—Celebrating women who motivate and uplift others.

-Empowering Leader—Honoring those who bolster other women’s success.

-Accelerate Action Leader—A new award for those driving significant change.

Prepare to kick off the night at 5 p.m.

For more information about the venue or to purchase tickets check out the event page.

