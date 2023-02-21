March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar

The William S. Hart Education Foundation will host a series of WiSH Webinar Wednesdays throughout the year for college-bound students.

On March 8 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the WiSH Webinar will offer a General College Overview Process webinar.

Students can register through Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

ZOOM links will be provided one day prior to the webinar.

Cost is $35 each for live or recorded webinar.

This webinar is recommended for all high school grades to help you get your things in order early.

Presented by: WiSH Director Donna Siegel, Certified College Counselor, CEO College Click, co-founder Lemonade Education and professional member HECA, IECA, NACAC and WACAC.

The interactive webinar will offer a question and answer session that is moderated through chat.

The General College Overview Process webinar will include:

How to choose a college: In-state vs. out of state, public vs. private, big or small.

What’s the update on college testing now?

Which tests should my student take and when?

Should my student choose a major or apply undecided?

Affordability options: How to pay for college, WUE schools.

Scholarships: Need-based vs. merit-based.

Click here to register for the General College Overview Process webinar.

Upcoming Webinar:

April 12: Visual and Performing Arts Admissions/Highly Rejective Schools (Ivy League, etc.).

For more information visit the WiSH Education Foundation at www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

