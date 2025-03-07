March 8: Include Everyone Project Dining Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Valley Include Everyone Project will offer a dining fundraiser on International Women’s Day Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-9 at Apolo Greek Grill, 28263 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Show the flyer below to gain a 15% donation of all orders for the Include Everyone Project of SCV.

The Santa Clarita Valley Include Everyone Project is a creative space where everyone is included: 2E, Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Cerebral Palsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Downs Syndrome, all differently abled artists and their families are welcome.

The Include Everyone Project’s long-term goal is to have a community center and performance space where all members of the SCV disabled community have a safe place to express themselves, explore their creativity, practice their social skills and grow into the creative forces they were meant to be.

The Include Everyone Project currently offers inclusive events, performing arts classes for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Prader-Will Syndrome, Downs Syndrome, ADHD, Sensory Processing Disorder physical disabilities and all differently abled members of the Santa Clarita Valley community, an annual summer camp for our artists and performance opportunities!

It ls brings an outreach program of sensory friendly spaces to community events.

For more information visit https://iepscv.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...