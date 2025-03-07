March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita will offer free a Mountain Bike Demo Day at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon.

The Bike Park is located at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita for a morning of mountain biking. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, explore the four mountain bike trails, three pump tracks and BMX track. Bikes and helmets are available to check out at no cost for riders ages 5 and up.

No preregistration is required, simply drop in and enjoy the ride.

Future Mountain Bike Demo Days will be held:

Friday, April 11, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, May 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 20, 6-8 p.m.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/recreation/trek-bike-park-of-santa-clarita/.

For questions email outdoorrecreation@santaclarita.gov.

