February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
March 8: Paseo Club’s International Women’s Day Celebration
| Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Womens Day 2025

The Paseo Club will host a full-day International Women’s Celebration on Sunday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive in Valencia.

Tickets are $120, which includes a breakfast and lunch and a wine-and-cheese gathering to conclude the afternoon in celebration and connection. Advance registration is required. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/paseowomensday.

Designed as an immersive wellness experience, the event brings together movement, education, restoration and connection for women of all ages. The day features a lineup of classes, activities and presentations, including dance sessions, restorative foam rolling, a drum circle experience, balance and core-focused fitness classes and hands-on creative and social experiences throughout the day. Organizers describe the celebration as more than a fitness event—it is an opportunity to step away from daily demands, invest in personal well-being and come away feeling refreshed and inspired.

This year’s keynote speaker is author and speaker, Deonne Johnson, PhD, who will provide a presentation based on her book, “From Tired to Inspired.” The session focuses on reclaiming energy, rediscovering purpose and building momentum in both personal and professional life. Johnson will also host a book signing following her presentation, with books available for purchase onsite.

“International Women’s Day is about honoring resilience, celebrating achievements, and uplifting one another,” said Leah Smollin, event coordinator and group exercise manager for The Paseo Club. “This event reflects that mission by creating space for women to recharge reconnect and renew.”

Women of all ages and fitness levels are invited to attend the day-long celebration, which aims to foster community while promoting holistic well-being.

Event Schedule

8 a.m. Registration

9 a.m. Hip hop dance (45 minutes)

10 a.m. Roll & Restore with Allison (45 minutes) soft foam rolling

11 a.m. “From Tired to Inspired” Workshop with Deonne Johnson (60 minutes)

12 p.m. Lunch and Book Signing (Deonne Johnson)

12:45 p.m. Drum circle with Remo Drums (45 minutes)

1:45 p.m. B-board fitness class (45 minutes)

2:45 p.m. Mindful bracelet-making session (45 minutes)

3:45 p.m. Belly dancing with veils (45 minutes)

4:45 p.m. Wine-and-cheese social

5:30 p.m. Close

Founded in 2003, The Paseo Club is Santa Clarita Valley’s premier fitness, wellness and lifestyle destination, offering a full suite of amenities across eight acres dedicated to supporting healthy living and community connection. From tennis and pickleball courts to a comprehensive fitness center, pool and aquatics programs, spa services and social programming, The Paseo Club provides spaces for movement, wellness and meaningful interaction. More information is available at https://www.thepaseoclub.com. Follow @paseoclub on Instagram and Facebook.
