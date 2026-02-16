header image

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
| Monday, Feb 16, 2026
Dreams and destinies concert

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents its “Dreams & Destinies Concert,” 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Celebrate the next generation of musical talent. The three winners of Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Soloist Competition take center stage, performing works that highlight their artistry and passion.

Program highlights:

Mozart: Magic Flute Overture

Suk: Fairy Tale (Podháka)

Williams: Adventures on Earth from E.T.

Haydn: Oboe Concerto (Second movement)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (First movement)

Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 (Second movement)

Tickets range from $10-$25.

For information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org/concerts.
