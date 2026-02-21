header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
| Saturday, Feb 21, 2026
SCSO dreams and destinies

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” composed by the legendary John Williams.

“Adventures on Earth,” the soaring and triumphant finale to the film, captures the wonder, emotion and exhilaration that have made “E.T.” a timeless classic for generations.

Audiences will experience the sweeping strings, bold brass and heart-pounding rhythms that accompany the film’s unforgettable flying bicycle scene and heartfelt farewell.

This dynamic concert showcases the orchestra’s versatility and commitment to bringing inspiring music to the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Under the baton of Music Conductor Alex Arellano, the symphony continues its tradition of presenting both classical masterworks and iconic contemporary favorites that resonate with audiences of all ages.

In addition, the concert will include three winners of this year’s Young Soloist Competition: Addilyn Found (oboe; Santiago High School), Liam Chao (violin; Calabasas High School) and Hiroshi Corro (piano; Irvine).

The March 8 performance promises to delight longtime symphony patrons, film music enthusiasts and families alike. Join the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of cinematic magic brought vividly to life in the concert hall.

Program highlights (subject to change):

Mozart: Magic Flute Overture

Suk: Fairy Tale (Podháka)

Williams: Adventures on Earth from “E.T.”

Haydn: Oboe Concerto (Second movement)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (First movement)

Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 (Second movement)

The concert will be held at the Canyob High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For concert details and ticket information, visit the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for children.

Tickets are available at SCSOmusic.org.

Follow SCSO on instagram and facebook (@scsorchestra) to stay updated regarding the season and special events.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert

March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
Saturday, Feb 21, 2026
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," composed by the legendary John Williams.
FULL STORY...

Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours

Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library

Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run

Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom

Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," composed by the legendary John Williams.
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
<strong>1923</strong> - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/chamber1923-022123.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/chamber1923-022123.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw3373_crop.jpg" alt="Albert Swall" style="margin-top:6px;border:0; width:110px"> </a>
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Feb. 24: City Council Conducts Hearings on Lighting District, Self Storage Facility
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will hold two public hearings, on Lighting District parcel annexations and an appeal of a Planning Commission decision.
Feb. 24: City Council Conducts Hearings on Lighting District, Self Storage Facility
Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library
Valladares Introduces Affordability Legislation Package in Sacramento
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced her affordability legislative package to bring meaningful relief for California families and small businesses struggling due to inflation and increased fees and taxes.
Valladares Introduces Affordability Legislation Package in Sacramento
LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Disruption
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement that a power outage to a third-party telecommunications provider that caused disruption of Los Angeles County 9-1-1 service beginning at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, has been resolved.
LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Disruption
Feb. 26: ‘Teen Library Eats, Donuts’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Donuts," event Thursday, Feb. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: ‘Teen Library Eats, Donuts’ at Valencia Library
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
<strong>1906</strong> - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/al3025t.jpg" alt="Old Newhall Jail" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run
The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run
Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.
Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School
Exhibitors, Sponsors Sought for 2026 SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 SCV Business Expo returns on Thursday, June 11, at Valencia Town Center, bringing together 100-plus local businesses and organizations and over 1,000 attendees for the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Exhibitors, Sponsors Sought for 2026 SCV Chamber Business Expo
Feb. 20: CSUN Beach Volleyball to Open Season vs. Concordia Irvine at Home
California State University, Northridge Beach Volleyball opens the 2026 season Friday, Feb. 20, hosting Concordia Irvine at noon at the Matador Beach Volleyball Complex.
Feb. 20: CSUN Beach Volleyball to Open Season vs. Concordia Irvine at Home
Whitesides Presents SCV Sheriff’s Station with $1M for Mobile Command Center
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce), joined the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to present $1 million in federal funding for a new mobile command center.
Whitesides Presents SCV Sheriff’s Station with $1M for Mobile Command Center
SCVNews.com