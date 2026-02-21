March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” composed by the legendary John Williams.

“Adventures on Earth,” the soaring and triumphant finale to the film, captures the wonder, emotion and exhilaration that have made “E.T.” a timeless classic for generations.

Audiences will experience the sweeping strings, bold brass and heart-pounding rhythms that accompany the film’s unforgettable flying bicycle scene and heartfelt farewell.

This dynamic concert showcases the orchestra’s versatility and commitment to bringing inspiring music to the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Under the baton of Music Conductor Alex Arellano, the symphony continues its tradition of presenting both classical masterworks and iconic contemporary favorites that resonate with audiences of all ages.

In addition, the concert will include three winners of this year’s Young Soloist Competition: Addilyn Found (oboe; Santiago High School), Liam Chao (violin; Calabasas High School) and Hiroshi Corro (piano; Irvine).

The March 8 performance promises to delight longtime symphony patrons, film music enthusiasts and families alike. Join the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of cinematic magic brought vividly to life in the concert hall.

Program highlights (subject to change):

Mozart: Magic Flute Overture

Suk: Fairy Tale (Podháka)

Williams: Adventures on Earth from “E.T.”

Haydn: Oboe Concerto (Second movement)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (First movement)

Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 (Second movement)

The concert will be held at the Canyob High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For concert details and ticket information, visit the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for children.

Tickets are available at SCSOmusic.org.

Follow SCSO on instagram and facebook (@scsorchestra) to stay updated regarding the season and special events.

