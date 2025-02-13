March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC

The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

The event will be held at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus, University Center Lobby and Rooms 107 and 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Six environmental films will be shown in three time blocks and a short discussion and Q&A will follow each film.

The films that will be shown will be Common Ground, Cowspiracy, Burnt Country, Saging the World, Send Kelp! and Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy.

A welcome table will offer film descriptions and UCEN screening locations.

Information about organizations in the SCV Eco Alliance, opportunities to engage, fun activities, an art installation and free giveaways will also be on display at tables in the University Center lobby.

The event is free and parking is available in front of the University Center or lots 13 and 14 if needed.

The Tacos Jimenez food truck will be on site, with vegetarian and other options available for purchase. Please consider bringing reusable containers and utensils to prevent waste.

For more information visit here.

