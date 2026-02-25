March 9-13: CSUN Conference to Explore Technological Advancements for Individuals with Disabilities

California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has curated an inclusive and innovative space for researchers, practitioners and other participants to share findings and practices in the field of assistive technology at its 41st Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference.

The internationally recognized conference, commonly referred to as “The CSUN Conference,” is the largest of its kind and is scheduled to take place at the Anaheim Marriott from March 9 to 13. Some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders will meet as they explore future advances in technology that could transform the lives of people with disabilities.

“As the largest event of its kind worldwide, the conference benefits immensely from the exchange of best practices, groundbreaking research and emerging technologies that empower people with disabilities across the globe,” said Julia Santiago, Managing

Director for CSUN’s Center on Disabilities.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Haley Moss, a lawyer and neurodiversity expert, educator and author of several books that guide neurodivergent individuals through professional and personal challenges. Moss is a consultant to leading corporations and nonprofits in creating an inclusive workplace. She has won numerous awards and honors for her work in breaking barriers for those with disabilities.

Over the past 40 years, the CSUN Conference has highlighted a variety of technologies, products, services and best practices. This includes a retinal projection camera kit with

the goal of helping people with visual impairments capture images.

Notably, last year’s keynote address was from White House Champion of Change Haben Girma, a disability justice advocate, human rights lawyer and the first deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School.

“With over 350 educational sessions and over 125 Exhibitors, we are looking forward to what is shaping up to be a great conference week,” said Santiago.

For more information about this year’s conference, and a detailed schedule, visit its website.

