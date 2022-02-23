header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
43°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
| Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host “Ready, Set, Activate!”, a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.

The workshop will be held in person with the option to attend the session virtually.

Aimed at nonprofit organizations the workshop will be presented by Matt Kamin of Envision Consulting.

Who should attend? The executive director and the board chair.

Some of the topics to be covered include:
— What’s missing from your NPO’s board roster?
— Developing a skills and diversity matrix.
— Getting board members to keep the NPO’s mission top of mind.
— Ensuring board members understand the importance of fundraising and their role in it.
–Activating board members to seek and recruit additional board members.

Kamin is the co-founder of Envision Consulting, a nonprofit consulting and executive recruiting firm. He’s also the host of the “Nonprofit on the Rocks” podcast. He has worked and volunteered in the nonprofit world for over 16 years and holds a MBA in nonprofit management.

He has served as Executive Director of Palisades Emergency Residence Corporation in New York, Children’s Nature Institute in Los Angeles and Los Angeles Youth Network in Hollywood. He has also served as a consultant to organizations serving populations ranging from disabled adults, domestic violence, children in nonpublic schools and the geriatric community.

Kamin is co-founder of Youth for Charity, an organization bringing together teens of different faiths to raise awareness for families living in poverty, as well as founder of Eleventh Commandment, which has grown into JQ International. He has sat on numerous boards located in the United States and abroad and has lived and worked in Southern California, New York Metro and the Middle East.

The workshop will be held at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information and to register visit here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-22-2022 March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
02-22-2022 Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
02-21-2022 Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
02-18-2022 L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
02-15-2022 Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: