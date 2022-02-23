March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host “Ready, Set, Activate!”, a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.

The workshop will be held in person with the option to attend the session virtually.

Aimed at nonprofit organizations the workshop will be presented by Matt Kamin of Envision Consulting.

Who should attend? The executive director and the board chair.

Some of the topics to be covered include:

— What’s missing from your NPO’s board roster?

— Developing a skills and diversity matrix.

— Getting board members to keep the NPO’s mission top of mind.

— Ensuring board members understand the importance of fundraising and their role in it.

–Activating board members to seek and recruit additional board members.

Kamin is the co-founder of Envision Consulting, a nonprofit consulting and executive recruiting firm. He’s also the host of the “Nonprofit on the Rocks” podcast. He has worked and volunteered in the nonprofit world for over 16 years and holds a MBA in nonprofit management.

He has served as Executive Director of Palisades Emergency Residence Corporation in New York, Children’s Nature Institute in Los Angeles and Los Angeles Youth Network in Hollywood. He has also served as a consultant to organizations serving populations ranging from disabled adults, domestic violence, children in nonpublic schools and the geriatric community.

Kamin is co-founder of Youth for Charity, an organization bringing together teens of different faiths to raise awareness for families living in poverty, as well as founder of Eleventh Commandment, which has grown into JQ International. He has sat on numerous boards located in the United States and abroad and has lived and worked in Southern California, New York Metro and the Middle East.

The workshop will be held at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information and to register visit here.

