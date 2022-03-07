March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.
To join the meeting using Microsoft Teams:
Click here to join meeting
To register for public comment:
Click here to sign up
To join the meeting by telephone:
Dial: (323) 776-6996 / Conference ID: 742 500 030# 9
Agenda for March 9
Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Approval of Minutes: Feb. 9, 2022
Chairman Report by Anthony Allman, Chair
Public Comments: Three minutes per speaker
Recognition of Women’s History Month by Dr. Lt. Col. (ret) Gloria Willingham-Toure 10 minutes
The Veteran Peer Access Network Jim Zenner 10 minutes
Department of Military & Veterans Affairs Report by Stephanie Stone, Acting Director 10 minutes
Items for next month’s agenda
Good of the Order
Adjournment
The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.
For more information about services offered visit L.A County Military and Veteran’s Affairs.
