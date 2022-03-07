March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 7, 2022

By Press Release

The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.

To join the meeting using Microsoft Teams:

Click here to join meeting

To register for public comment:

Click here to sign up

To join the meeting by telephone:
Dial: (323) 776-6996 / Conference ID: 742 500 030# 9

Agenda for March 9

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Approval of Minutes: Feb. 9, 2022

Chairman Report by Anthony Allman, Chair

Public Comments: Three minutes per speaker

Recognition of Women’s History Month by Dr. Lt. Col. (ret) Gloria Willingham-Toure 10 minutes

The Veteran Peer Access Network Jim Zenner 10 minutes

Department of Military & Veterans Affairs Report by Stephanie Stone, Acting Director 10 minutes

Items for next month’s agenda

Good of the Order

Adjournment

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

For more information about services offered visit L.A County Military and Veteran’s Affairs.

No Comments for : March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

    4 hours ago
  • Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

    Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

    5 hours ago
  • April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN

    April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN

    6 hours ago
  • March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

    March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting

    7 hours ago
  • SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program

    SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program

    7 hours ago
  • Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

    Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

    7 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche

    Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche

    8 hours ago
  • I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue

    I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue

    9 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas

    Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas

    10 hours ago
  • Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures

    Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.