March 9: LASD Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program Orientation

Are you interested about the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program, or want to learn how to become a Reserve Deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station?

The SCV Sheriff’s Station invites you to attend an orientation on Thursday, March 9t at 7 p.m. at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Learn about requirements needed and essential job functions of a becoming a Reserve Deputy. No reservation required.

For more information regarding orientation, email SCV Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Bob Holden at rlholden@lasd.org.

