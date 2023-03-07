March 9: LASD Reserve Deputy Sheriff Program Orientation

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger is offering a new text alert service for residents who want to get the latest community news, policy decisions and Los Angeles County updates as soon as they happen.
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a business meeting Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of its new Asian Pacific Islander Business Council with a mission to grow and strengthen API-owned businesses through leadership, training and advocacy.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 37 additional deaths and 1,893 new cases countywide.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R- Santa Clarita, delivered a letter on Friday, March 3 to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara calling on him to act immediately on the issue of rising property insurance costs and coverage drops.
