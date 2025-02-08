March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is currently in its 25th anniversary season celebrating its mission to bring fine choral music to the Santa Clarita Valley community. This season is dedicated to presenting beloved favorites of the Master Chorale in concert.

The second concert of the 25th anniversary season will be “Silver Serenade” to be held Sunday, March 9 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Experience an evening of musical selections highlighting the finest classical pieces performed by the Santa Clarita Master Chorale over the past 25 years. Join this musical tour of various eras of the Master Chorale, including timeless compositions by Mozart, Handel and

Fauré; the harmonious genius of Haydn and the modern allure of Duruflé and Rutter.

Each selection is thoughtfully curated to reflect the depth and variety of choral music.

At the concert the Master Chorale will welcome back one of its own as a guest soprano soloist. In addition to singing in the full-time chorus at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Emmy-winner Desirée Hassler has a doctorate in Vocal Performance and Literature from the University of Illinois at

Urbana-Champaign. She has successfully competed from regional to international levels and is the recipient of many distinguished awards.

Hassler, a soprano, is musically curious and stylistically flexible and enjoys performing music from the Renaissance to the 21st century, in

recital, concert, opera and performance art mediums.

Her voice can be heard on everything from commercial and film soundtracks, to oratorio, opera and operetta and progressive heavy metal albums.

Hassler currently serves on the voice faculty of the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill. where she teaches voice and music history courses.

As a college student Hassler was a part of the Master Chorale at the very beginning of the organization.

Hassler said she is “truly delighted to join the Santa Clarita Master Chorale in celebrating 25 years” and “wishes Allan and the Chorale many more wonderful seasons together.”

“I am truly excited about our classical concert, ‘Silver Serenade,’ because every piece is exceptional and it will be such a treat to work with Desirée again,” said Petker.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through a yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire to entertain audience members of all ages.

For tickets and more information on the Master Chorale’s 25th anniversary season, please visit SCMasterChorale.org.

