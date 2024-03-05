March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival

Six environmental films with a short discussion following each will be screened at the SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival to be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Saturday, March 9.

The films will be shohwn in two time blocks with three films in the morning and three films in the afternoon.

The film festival will run from 10 a.m. t0 4 p.m. at Mentry Hall 343 and Aliso Hall 101 and 108

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

Valenia, CA 91355

The films being shown include: “The Biggest Little Farm,” “A Plastic Ocean,” “The Aqueduct Between Us,” “I Am Greta,” “The True Cost” and “Racing Extinction.”

Opportunities to engage, fun activities and free giveaways will be on display at Eco Alliance member tables in the Aliso Courtyard and the Tacos Jimenez food truck will be on site. Complimentary parking at closest lots 13 and 15.

