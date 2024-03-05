March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|
College of the Canyons Men's Golf won its second straight Western State Conference event, posting a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Santa Barbara City College to remain undefeated on the season.
|
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the "Awakening Spring" concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”
|
Six environmental films with a short discussion following each will be screened at the SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival to be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Saturday, March 9.
|
View "Lure of Paradise" an art show put on by California Institute of the Arts alumni on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.
|
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
|
In an effort to address the critical housing needs of foster youth, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has submitted bill, AB 2674, which encourages private sector investment in affordable housing with units specifically for foster youth and low-income families.
|
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
|
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team upset No-1 seed Vanguard 68-65 Saturday to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Atherton, Calif.
|
The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.
|
|
The Master's University men's basketball team had a chance with three seconds to play to get the ball through the basket, but both chances fell short as the Arizona Christian Firestorm defeated the Mustangs 96-95 to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
|
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of twelve productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 4 - Sunday, March 10.
|
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
|
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.