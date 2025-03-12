March14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN

The hilarious and heartfelt production, “A Couple of Blaguards”, is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Presented by the Tavern Brawlers, this theatrical production is the rollicking springboard to Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Angela’s Ashes”.

Follow young Frank and Malachy McCourt from 1930s poverty-stricken Limerick, Ireland, to their misadventures in post-war Brooklyn, where they put their Irish wit and mischief to good use. This rowdy, poignant two-man revue, flavored with Irish tunes, tells the unforgettable story of our charming rogues, their immigration, triumph over hardship and the bittersweet love of family.

A “Couple of Blaguards” is written by Frank and Malachy McCourt, directed by Marlowe and Calliope Weisman and stars Chris Loprete and Fox Carney.

Presented with support from Eclipse Theatre LA and Maginn’s Irish Pub, “A Couple of Blaguards” is the perfect way to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. Get your tickets now and let the shenanigans begin.

Tickets are available now for performances at The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 16, and from Friday, March 21, to Sunday, March 23.

To learn more about A Couple of Blaguards and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

