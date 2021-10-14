Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs

|
|
|
October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
More than half of Los Angeles County residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, live in a community deemed highly exposed to impending and severe climate impacts, according to a study released Thursday by the County’s Chief Sustainability Office (CSO).
Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies Estevan Perez and Carmen Gudiel enjoyed an afternoon of recognition for their dedication to public safety from leaders at the local and state level of government.
Special Needs Athletes & Peers (SNAP) Sports, will be holding a Skate-A-Thon fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Cube Santa Clarita.
A Stevenson Ranch Elementary School parent filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Newhall School District on Wednesday, alleging the district failed to properly address a multiyear issue of bullying involving his sons.
A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.
College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure.
A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, is held on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Santa Clarita students in K-6 grade are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, to run a marathon for free.
After last year's "NO-KTOBERFEST" , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and 6 years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
The Newhall Family Theatre will be hosting a dual celebration – re-opening after the long pandemic closure and marking its 80th anniversary – with a free, interactive event for children and a talent showcase for all ages.
The Resale Store from the Assistance League will be transformed into an art-gallery-for-a-day filled with art in a variety of formats next month and is inviting all to see.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is putting pressure on the California Health and Human Services Agency, calling for the investigative report regarding the PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory in Valencia to be released.
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Fire Capt. Louie Cervantes, from Fire Station 107 in Canyon Country, was honored for his dedication to public safety Friday as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases Among Pregnant Women; 36,446 Total SCV Cases
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that allows the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining expansions to continue as restaurants continue to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
