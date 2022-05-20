header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
| Friday, May 20, 2022

Marcia MayedaIn my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them. Great Pyrenees dogs are a type of dog known as a livestock guardian dog; they do not herd the sheep like border collies but are there instead to protect the sheep from predators. They are giant, white (mostly), hairy dogs that blend in well with the flocks.

The Pyrs, as the breed is affectionately known, slept all day in the barn when humans were about and there was no danger present to the sheep. However, all night long they patrolled the farm, regularly barking to let any coyotes or roaming farm dogs know that they were on duty and a force to be reckoned with. Pyrs have a deep, booming bark that denotes authority and the ability to back it up. We never lost a single sheep thanks to these dogs.

However, they often chose to broadcast their presence in the middle of the night right outside my bedroom window. I really don’t recall ever getting a good night’s sleep during my time on the farm. I remember laying awake thinking, “These are super sweet dogs and I really love them, but who would EVER have one as a pet?”

Fast forward many years. We had just lost our beloved Newfoundland, and my husband suggested we get a Great Pyrenees because that breed would be more protective of our home. All I remembered at the time about my experience with the Pyrs was how sweet, loving, and gentle they were and happily agreed. Off we went to Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California, an animal rescue and adoption organization that specializes in Pyrs. We brought home our new Pyr, Sebastian, who immediately began patrolling our back yard and loudly let the neighborhood know he was on duty. I had forgotten about the barking! Nevertheless, we loved him dearly and have become devoted fans of the breed; we have had four more rescued Pyrs after Sebastian. They have all been barkers and devoted protectors of our home, even stopping two attempted burglaries.

However, there are differences between them. Sebastain hated going out in the rain but didn’t mind loud noises. Isabella would stand in the rain for as long as we would let her but was terrified if there was thunder or lightning. Holly is shy around strangers, but the others eagerly make new friends. Dino has a deep suspicion of anything on wheels, skateboards, bicycles, shopping carts, but others ignore them. Freya hides her toys under seat cushions while the rest leave them scattered around the house.

Still, they all share the Pyr behavioral traits of independence, willfullness and protectiveness. These were behaviors required of an livestock guardian dog, which was bred to be left alone with the sheep to defend them against wolves, and not rely excessively on human companionship. This independent behavior also means that none of our dogs are going to win any obedience competitions. I have given up on expecting them to respond like our Golden Retriever Rebecca, for whom my wish is her command.

The similarities and differences between our five Pyrs came to mind when I read a recent study published in the journal Science that suggests that a dog’s breed has less influence on individual behavior than people believe. This study collected DNA and owner reports on their dogs’ behavior with the intent to explore how genetics shapes complex behavioral traits. The study suggests that relying on breed as a determinant of a dog’s behavior is not as reliable as many people might believe.

The authors reported that some traits, like biddability which means responsiveness to direction and commands, are more linked to certain breeds such as Border Collies and sociability is heavily linked to Golden Retrievers, but other less heritable traits like agnostic threshold which means how easily a dog is provoked by frightening stimuli, are less reliable.

The researchers reported, “Behavioral factors show high variability within breeds, suggesting that although breed may affect the likelihood of a particular behavior to occur, breed alone is not, contrary to popular belief, informative enough to predict an individual’s disposition.” The study reported this is even more so for mixed breed dogs.

The American Kennel Club responded to the study’s findings by citing a 2019 study published in The Royal Society’s Proceedings B biological research journal. That study evaluated more than 14,000 dogs from 101 specific breeds. This study found that, “Breed differences in behavior covary strongly with relatedness between breeds, and for several traits, genotype accounts for more than 50% of the behavioral variation across breeds—up to 25× higher than heritability estimates from genetic studies within breeds.”

The American Kennel Club stated, “The AKC’s position that breed and type of dog does inform about general and instinctual behavior and is the reason owners should consider behavioral tendencies before selecting a breed to make an educated and informed decision that leads to a happy and life-long commitment to the dog.”

This is an important consideration for dog parents or people deciding on what breed, or mix of dog they might like to add to their family. It is especially important in the field of animal welfare as we see the negative consequences of mismatched dogs and families. New dog owners may obtain dogs unaware of that breed’s propensities, or experience disappointment if their new dog did not meet their expectations of how it should behave because of its breed. These disappointments can result in rehoming the dog rather than accepting their behaviors and keeping the dog in the family.

The Department of Animal Care and Control uses its knowledge of breed propensities to help guide adopters in selecting a suitable dog to add to their family. An adopter looking for a couch potato to hang out with that is captivated by a Siberian Husky’s blue eyes and striking appearance may be gently redirected to a more suitable dog. Huskies were bred for racing miles in the snow and require a great deal of exercise, a trait not appropriate for this home. However, a person looking for a jogging buddy would be the ideal adopter.

Sure, there are Siberian Huskies that enjoy loafing on the couch. However, let’s stack the deck to make sure we can make the most successful matches between dog and family. People can use breed characteristics as a general guide on what to expect, but it should not be the defining rule for an individual dog’s behavior. Accepting a dog that comes with or without the breed’s behavioral traits should be a key commitment to pet ownership.

Just think if the tables were turned. Would a dog give us away because we don’t meet their expectations? Our dogs accept us with all our faults, quirks, bad habits, and when we don’t behave the way they expected. We owe them the same consideration.

Here’s a link to the Science article.

Here’s a link to the AKC’s response.

Here’s a link to the Proceedings B report.

Check out Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California. They are always looking for adoptors, foster parents and would appreciate a donation in any amount.

Marcia Mayeda is the director of Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

You can subscribe to Marcia’s blog [here]. .

Marcia's dog blog
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?

Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
Friday, May 20, 2022
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
READ MORE...

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Friday, May 13, 2022
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
READ MORE...

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
Friday, May 13, 2022
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
READ MORE...

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
READ MORE...

Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita

Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 9, 2022
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
READ MORE...

Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, May 9, 2022
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
The California Air Resources Board will host an open house of its new state-of-the-art “green” Southern California Headquarters, the Mary D. Nichols Campus, in Riverside on Saturday, May 21.
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the "A Black Tie Gala" on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2022 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing, Treatment
The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing, Treatment
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
PFLAG SCV, Queer SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, three local non-profits, have collaborated for SCV Pride Week, June 4 through June 11, 2022.
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl that aims to decrease the number of veteran decedents by suicide.
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: