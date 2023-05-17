header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
| Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Marcia MayedaSince the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.

While some “exotic” animals like bearded dragons and small boas, some birds can live safely and happily with responsible pet owners, other species have greater difficulties making the adjustment.

Early in my career I learned about an exotic animal auction in southeast Missouri. The term, “exotic animal” generally refers to wild animals that are not native to that area, relatively rare, or unusual to keep. I had never seen an exotic animal auction before and decided to go see first-hand what it was about.

I was amazed by the number and variety of animals – hundreds of animals of varying species were there for sale to the highest bidder. Some were innocuous, just rare breeds of domestic cattle and other livestock. Some were a little more unusual, such as camels and water buffalo. The zebras were interesting and, although they didn’t have any at the time I was there, I saw corrals for giraffes. I chose to skip the reptile barn!

It was unsettling to see animals that would live on the African savannah housed cheek by jowl with domestic livestock. When I went into the exotic bird building with hundreds of birds of varying species, I saw an African lion cub hidden in a dog crate beneath one of the bird tables. I wasn’t there in an enforcement capacity but was very troubled about how this cub was being marketed. The cub was terrified, and I suspected it was there illegally.

There is a lucrative trade in exotic animals, and many of the animals suffer as a result. Endangered species may be captured in the wild to be sold through underground channels, further endangering that species’ ability to survive and thrive in its natural environment. Many die during capture or transit before they can even be sold. Others may not be endangered but are purchased by people who do not have the knowledge nor means to provide proper care. As a result, the animals can suffer and even die.

Many times the animals become unmanageable for the owners. The lucky ones are surrendered to an accredited and well-managed sanctuary where they will receive the care they need by knowledgeable professionals. Others aren’t so fortunate and are abandoned to their fate. Reggie the American Alligator was abandoned by his owners into Machado Lake in Los Angeles around 2005. This is an urban park where children and pets play. After a lengthy series of attempts, Reggie was safely captured in 2007 and transferred to his current habitat at the Los Angeles Zoo. Thank goodness no people or pets were harmed or killed by Reggie while he was in the lake.

However, other animals aren’t so lucky and die painful deaths because they are not able to survive in the wild, either because it’s not their natural habitat or there are predators or lack of resources to sustain them. On the other hand, many irresponsible and thoughtless snake owners have released their pythons and other constrictors in the Florida Everglades. These snakes flourish in the rich environment, but with few predators they have wreaked havoc on the native ecosystem and many native species have become endangered due to their presence.

There are about a dozen species of non-native parrots living wild in southern California. Flocks of several hundred can be seen flying together, filling the skies with their calls. They are either escaped or released pets or were released by illegal bird smugglers to avoid being caught. The mild climate and abundance of fruit trees make this area appealing for them, and the parrots have thrived here for decades. However, one must wonder about the impact on native birds and the environment.

Animals of all species should be admired, treasured, and respected. Turning exotic animals into pets without having the ability, knowledge, and resources to provide good care for them causes pain, suffering, and threats to people and other animals. A better way to show one’s admiration for these animals would be through donations to trustworthy animal charities that care for and protect the animals in the wild, or in accredited sanctuaries. By thinking of these animals as creatures to be protected instead of personal property we can ensure better care and outcomes for them all.

You can subscribe to Marcia’s blog here: https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/directors_blog/

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is an innovative, socially conscious animal care and control department. DACC operates seven Animal Care Centers, each serving the diverse needs of the L.A. County region, as well as contracts with 45 cities to provide services, including low-cost spay/neuter, accessible and affordable veterinary care, food pantries, and other pet retention resources. DACC Animal Control Officers protect animals from abuse and neglect and collaborate with law enforcement to see that offenders are held accountable. With a staff of more than 380 budgeted positions and motivated team of volunteers, DACC strives every day to find a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through our doors. To learn more about DACC, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
READ MORE...

Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision

Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
Monday, May 15, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has issued a statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2023–24.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!

Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!
Friday, May 12, 2023
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...

L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April

L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall

Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
What’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month
Monday, May 1, 2023
Pump up your tires and dust off your helmet – May is National Bike Month and it is time to explore Santa Clarita on two wheels.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Supes Back Tax Credits to Keep TV, Film Jobs in L.A.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
Supes Back Tax Credits to Keep TV, Film Jobs in L.A.
End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
End of Hart District School Year, Graduations Approach
Rydell Chevrolet Donates $20,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
Rydell Chevrolet Donates $20,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club
May 23: Webinar on Declining School Enrollment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
May 23: Webinar on Declining School Enrollment
L.A. County Property Values Near $2 Trillion
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
L.A. County Property Values Near $2 Trillion
L.A. County Animal Care Center May Cat Adoption Special
A special cat adoption promotion is happening now at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers. During the May Flowers promotion, all cats are just $15 during the month of May.
L.A. County Animal Care Center May Cat Adoption Special
May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers
SCV Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary will host the annual special Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening
The Agua Dulce Women’s Club recently celebrated the grand reopening of its renovated clubhouse. To celebrate the reopening of the clubhouse the community commemorated the day at the new clubhouse.
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
Lady Matadors Returning to Postseason for First Time Since 2015
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Even though the event is called the Franson Last Chance track meet at Azusa Pacific University, Mustangs athletes used it as a tune-up for the upcoming National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.
Mustangs Break Records at Last Chance Track Meet
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
College of the Canyons Men's Baseball won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Canyons Trounces Grossmont in Regional Finals 16-6
COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
College of the Canyons all-conference selection Sascha Marcellin will continue her soccer career at Texas A&M University Texarkana after committing to the Eagles program for the 2023 season.
COC’s Sascha Marcellin Commits to Texas A&M University Texarkana
Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show "The Amazing Race" to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
Stevenson Ranch Teacher Awarded California Credit Union Grant
May 20: Stop the Stigma SCV at Henry Mayo
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 20: Stop the Stigma SCV at Henry Mayo
Mission Opera Presenting ‘Susannah’ June 9-10
Mission Opera will present "Susannah," an American musical drama by Carlisle Floyd in three performances scheduled for June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.
Mission Opera Presenting ‘Susannah’ June 9-10
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 15 - Sunday, May 21.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Relay for Life SCV Exceeds Fundraising Goal
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”
Relay for Life SCV Exceeds Fundraising Goal
COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $598,718 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) at the college’s Canyon Country campus.
COC’s Veteran Student Success Awarded $598K Grant
U.S. Files Complaint Against Company Assisting Robocalls
The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission have announced a civil enforcement action against XCast Labs, Inc. for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule by assisting and facilitating illegal telemarketing campaigns.
U.S. Files Complaint Against Company Assisting Robocalls
May 16: Arts Commission Study Session on Museum, Cultural Center
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., in the Orchard Room at Santa Clarita City Hall. 
May 16: Arts Commission Study Session on Museum, Cultural Center
Planning Commission Continues Public Hearing on Newhall Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Planning Commission Continues Public Hearing on Newhall Studios
Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has issued a statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2023–24.
Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: