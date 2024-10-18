Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time

|
|
|
October 18
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages teens :and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.
The city of Santa Clarita acknowledges the progress the residents of Santa Clarita have made embracing organics recycling.
California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union.
The California Department of Public Health reports a total of 13 human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All 13 cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
BrucePac, a Durant, Okla. business, is recalling approximately 11,765,285 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Waste Connections, the owner and operator of Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, alleging that Waste Connections has negligently and recklessly operated the landfill, resulting in serious harm to residents.
The Federal Communications Commission Board of Commissioners has adopted rules that require wireless carriers to route calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline based on the caller’s geographic location instead of by area code.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host its next Coffee With a Cop event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Trophy Coffee, located in Placerita Canyon on the campus of The Masters Universtiy.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Director of Los Angeles County’s Department Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, have sent a letter enlisting the help of the Los Angeles County’s Cancer Surveillance Program.
ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.
In recognition of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.
The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
The William S. Hart Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Fall Bag Sale Saturday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 9.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
