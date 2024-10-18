Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time

For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.

This program, funded by the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, pays for professional groomers to come to the animal care centers and groom the matted, dirty dogs that have found their way to our centers. It is one of the most life-affirming programs we have, and I am thrilled that it is now expanding due to a generous grant to hire two full-time animal groomers for the next year!

Grooming our dogs is not just about making them look nice; it’s about improving their health, increasing their chances of adoption, and helping them regain confidence. Often dogs arrive after months or even years of neglect to their coat, ears, and nails. We have seen dogs so matted that they can’t walk or turn their heads freely. Sometimes their nails have overgrown to the extent that they puncture the paw and cause open wounds. I once witnessed one of our veterinarians performing an amputation surgery on a dog’s leg because the mats were so severe that they had cut off all blood supply to the leg long ago, and it was now a dead appendage.

Dogs may also have less severe, but equally troubling skin conditions such as open sores, infections, and flea and tick infestations. These conditions are painful and make the dog feel dull and depressed. They do not want to engage with potential adopters, lessening their chances of being selected to join a new home. But after a bath they feel like different dogs and their personalities sparkle as much as their shiny, clean coats! A dog that used to hide at the back of its kennel now leaps at the front of it to engage with people walking by. The transformation is phenomenal.

The grooming process also builds trust with frightened dogs who are nervous in their new environment. Spending a couple of hours with a caring groomer shows them that the people at the care center are trustworthy and compassionate, also increasing their willingness to engage with potential adopters.

A well-groomed dog is not just healthier and more comfortable—they are also more likely to be adopted. When potential adopters visit our care centers, the appearance of the dog can play a significant role in their decision. Dogs with shiny coats, clean ears, and trimmed nails appear more cared for and approachable. A simple grooming session can transform a dirty, smelly, unkempt dog into a loving, adoptable companion. For long-haired or curly-haired breeds, grooming can also showcase their unique features. A dog with an untamed coat may be overlooked, but once groomed, their true personality and beauty can shine through.

If a dog hasn’t had a bath prior to its spay/neuter surgery, the new owner can’t bathe it for 10 days because the incision site cannot get wet while it heals. Therefore, adopters have the unpleasant experience of dealing with the odor of an unclean dog until the incision has healed. We want to make the adoption experience as positive as possible for the kind people who come to a care center for their next family member. Sending them home with a clean dog is a great way to support that goal and get their relationship off to a good start.

Grooming helps dogs acclimate to being touched and handled, making the transition into a new home smoother. Dogs who are accustomed to grooming are easier for their future families to care for, reducing stress for both the dog and the new owner. Grooming also instills positive behaviors in the dog, such as patience and cooperation, which are key to a successful adoption. We also learn more about the dog’s personality during the grooming sessions, which we share with their new families.

Animal care centers with clean, well-groomed dogs present a more inviting atmosphere for visitors and potential adopters. It also boosts the morale of care center staff and volunteers, who take pride in knowing the animals they care for look and feel their best.

Grooming our dogs is more than a superficial task—it is an act of compassion that nurtures their physical and emotional well-being. By taking the time to groom these dogs, we show them the care, love, and attention they deserve. Each grooming session represents a step closer to a new life, a forever home, and a future full of love.

Please help us expand Grooming Gives Hope! Donating to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s Grooming Gives Hope Program will ensure we can continue and grow this important program. We are now funded for two full-time groomers for one year, but we have seven animal care centers and the need will be ongoing into the future so there is still a great need for more financial support.

You can donate at https://lacountyanimals.org/give/.

See some of our amazing before and after pictures at https://lacountyanimals.org/services/grooming-gives-hope/.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 charity that raises money to support DACC in its mission of saving animals and keeping pets and families together. Learn more at www.lacountyanimals.org.

Marcia Mayeda has led the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) since July 2001. You can subscribe to Marcia’s blog at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/directors_blog/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...