Marcia Mayeda: Keeping Pets and Families Together

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
Monday, Jan 2, 2023
Monday, Jan 2, 2023
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
|
Traditionally, animal shelters (including DACC) responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families.
|
By detecting cancer mutations, California State University, Northridge associate professor of biology Cristian Ruiz and his collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine developed a new method for detecting cancer in its early stages.
|
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 22.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 63 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,217 new cases countywide and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
|
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
|
Mark your calendar for Friday Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film "PTSD 911."
|
Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reports in the Castaic and West Antelope Valley area several areas of roadway are closed due to storm damage.
|
College of the Canyons will hold an online information session for individuals interested enrolling in the Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
|
The Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K will be held rain or shine Sunday, Feb. 26th at Valencia Town Center in Valencia - 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
|
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Hagop Raouf Salehian, who is reported missing.
|
Members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a spring festival in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine on Sunday, April 30.
|
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team shot 60% from the field, including a season-high 17 3-pointers, en route to a 103-68 win over the Vanguard Lions Saturday night in Santa Clarita.
|
University of California, Irvine edged California State University, Northridge 69-62 in Big West Conference women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Bren Events Center.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
|
ARTree Community Arts Center has made some changes to its class schedule due to some building damage from a hit and run.
|
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
|
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
|
A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.