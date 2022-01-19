Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Service Animals

|
January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 59 additional deaths and 30,081 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 61,584 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Harbor Group International, LLC and Azure Partners, LLC announced earlier this month, their joint venture for the acquisition of Jefferson Vista Canyon, a 480-unit, Class A apartment community in Santa Clarita.
The College of the Canyons Spring 2022 semester begins Feb. 7, and those looking for the classes needed to upgrade their skills, or transfer to a four-year university, still have time to register.
A Santa Clarita man originally reported missing on Jan. 16 has been located, Sheriff officials said Wednesday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be hosting a free PPE drive which will provide KN95 masks, surgical masks and hand sanitizer to local chamber members.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the release of a Request for Proposals to solicit independent researchers to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
More than twenty years ago I led the animal control division for an agency in northern California, and at one point we received a series of complaints from students at a local community college regarding a fellow student’s emotional support animal (ESA).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 additional deaths and 22,688 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 60,980 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hiring. This summer, the department aims to hire over 250 new lifeguards to work at 30 aquatic facilities, all across L.A. County.
Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita "regretfully" is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, reported Santa Clarita PIO Carrie Lujan in a statement released to the press.
With COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County at high levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will temporarily pause in-person services starting Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Put your knowledge to the test with Winter Games Trivia on the second day of Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year Award from the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge 2790 on Jan. 10.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is now accepting applications for the annual Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarship. Deadline is March 30, 2022.
A 7,383 square foot freestanding office building located at 28015 Smyth Drive in Valencia recently sold for $2,675,000.00 announced Executive Vice President Randy Cude and Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is hosting an Open Mic Night free to all ages, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting and public hearing via Zoom Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:00 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A lawsuit by two environmental groups to stop the enormous and controversial Tejon Ranch Centennial Project can continue, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday, despite a recent settlement in a related case.
