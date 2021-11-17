Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation

|
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible "What Is?" informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Data Shows Unvaccinated Adults at Higher Risk for Hospitalization
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 893 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,504 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
Henry Mayo Names Carissa Bortugno as VP of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services
Carissa Bortugno has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center's microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
College of the Canyons is presenting a virtual artist lecture by California Institute of the Arts alumna Alicia Piller on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 21:
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to date to 181, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work between late November 2021 and mid-February 2022.
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,325 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond formally launched a task force on Tuesday to improve reading levels for young children.
The California Highway Patrol is determined to help drivers age 65 and older maintain their driving independence through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII.
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.
