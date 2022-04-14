header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 13
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
| Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022

The Following is from Animal Control director Marcia Mayeda

On the second week of April, we celebrate National Animal Control Officer Appreciation week. The week is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude to animal control officers who make a difference in animal’s and peoples’ lives every day.

Briana Aguilar is an ACO I from the Lancaster Animal Care Center. She joined DACC in January 2017 after four years working as a veterinary assistant. Officer Aguilar loves being an ACO because she feels fulfilled being there for the animals. She loves being their voice and advocate because she feels she understands them. She finds it rewarding to be able to educate people and make a difference in animal’s’ lives. Helping animals is something she looks forward to every time she comes to work, and she prepares herself to make sure she is ready to take on the daily challenges of an ACO’s day in the field.

As fate would have it, August 11, 2021 was not just another workday for Officer Aguilar. It started with her feeling a little tired that day and she briefly considered taking the day off. After a brief hesitation she mustered enough motivation and, like clockwork, reported to work her morning field shift. Upon arrival, she was informed that she had a pending emergency call for a cat. Nothing could have prepared her for the news… The emergency call was for a kitty, a very large kitty! The kitty was a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood inside the Lancaster city limits!

Once she arrived at the scene, she was met by Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies asking for her guidance on how to proceed. Officer Aguilar bravely and systematically assessed the situation, read the mountain lion’s body language and thought, “This is a big cat. What would a cat do in this situation?” She logically evaluated the site and took the initiative to put together a plan with the deputies. She noticed that the mountain lion was hiding in bushes nearby and explained that the bushes were giving the mountain lion a place to hide and to not disturb it. The area where the scared mountain lion was cordoned off so the lion would not be threatened and try to escape. She remained close enough to prevent it from running off and potentially cause havoc in the busy streets nearby.

Officer Aguilar was able to monitor the mountain lion and protect public safety until officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived and safely tranquilized it. However, the CDFW officers did not have a vehicle to transport the mountain lion. Officer Aguilar was tasked to safely transport the mountain lion to a safe location where it was returned to nature.

“Officer Aguilar is an example of the compassionate animal control officers who protect animal and human safety with kindness, bravery, and professionalism,” said Marcia Mayeda, Director. “We salute the brave women and men who have made this their chosen profession and recognize the important contributions they make every day in our communities.” One never knows what it is in store while working as an Animal Control Officer. Officer Brianna Aguilar rose to the occasion of being an animal advocate and an animal control officer, making a difference that fortunate day!
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field

Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
The Following is from Animal Control director Marcia Mayeda
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe

City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
READ MORE...

April is California Highway Patrol Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is California Highway Patrol Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
Any time drivers take their eyes off the road to look at or use a phone, they are driving blind. For example, looking down at a cell phone to read a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, at 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of a 300-foot football field without looking.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2022
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
Spring is a season of fresh beginnings and a time to appreciate the beauty of nature that surrounds us. We are fortunate to have 36 amazing parks and nearly 12,000 acres of open space to enjoy this season. I encourage all of you to get outside and take advantage of all the warm weather and mostly green beautiful scenery Santa Clarita has to offer.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
The Following is from Animal Control director Marcia Mayeda
Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will co-host a virtual community input session to gather feedback on a countywide racial equity strategic plan. 
April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
Hacker Law Group, Santa Clarita’s preeminent business and real estate law firm, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Adamski, Moroski, Cumberland, & Green.
Hacker Law Group Announces New Partnership with AMMCG
COC Student Selected for African Heritage Scholarship Program
College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.
COC Student Selected for African Heritage Scholarship Program
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
Executives of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., announced the recent sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial building located in Santa Clarita, California.
Multi-Tenant Industrial Building Sales for $3.7 Million On Ruether Ave.
Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
Princess Cruises, is offering guests up to 40 percent off on all Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours with “Summer on Sale,” running through May 3, 2022.
Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises
April 20: SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of their networking event, Business After Hours Mixers.
April 20: SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers
Wednesday COVID-Roundup: TK-12 Schools See Small Case Increases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths, 973 new positive cases countywide, with 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-Roundup: TK-12 Schools See Small Case Increases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.
After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12.
L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
April 28: Free Film Screening ‘Caravan’ by Ukrainian Filmmaker
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
May 9: The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
Henry Mayo Promotes Robert Pretzlaff, MD to Senior Vice President
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A "baby shower" is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Wild Child, a Doors Concert from the 1960's recreation, will appear Saturday, April 30 at The Canyon Santa Clarita in Valencia. Doors open 6 p.m. headliner at 8 p.m.
April 30: Wild Child Recreates a 1960’s Doors Concert
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League held its annual Boutique and Fashion Show Luncheon Thursday, March 31, at the Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia. The event welcomed 160 guests from across the Santa Clarita Valley and raised funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns, which includes the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Home Tour League Donates $70,000 to Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a new Safety Element Update to the county’s general plan on April 5, which will limit new development in wildfire hazard zones, reducing regional risk as California braces for what could be another intense fire season.
County Limits Development in Fire Hazard Areas
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
College of the Canyons freshman Matthew Ballentine represented the Cougars in his second decathlon of the year at the two-day SoCal Hep/Dec Championship at El Camino College on April 5-6, placing fifth overall and staking claim to a spot at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships.
Ballentine Finishes Fifth at SoCal Decathlon, Qualifies for State Meet
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: