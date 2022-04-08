The Grille

Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 8, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Maria’s Italian Deli

File photo. Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall on Wednesday, 050521. Dan Watson/The Signal

A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia. Maria’s Italian Deli catering services are now being offered by The Grille at The Cube, while an expanded menu that includes Maria’s iconic meals will debut Monday, May 2, 2022.

Santa Clarita residents will have a new way to enjoy Maria’s specialty submarine sandwiches, hero sandwiches, pasta dishes and more – in between skate sessions at The Cube or while watching a figure skating or hockey practice or competition on The Cube’s NHL and Olympic rinks. The Grille at The Cube is also available to cater your next family gathering or event with Maria’s traditional family platters, which can include colossal sandwiches, antipasto and hot hors d’oeuvres.

Beginning May 2, visitors to The Grille at The Cube can order items from Maria’s Italian Deli to be prepared fresh while they wait. The Grille at The Cube will also expand its operating hours, cooking delicious food daily from 9 a.m. to at least 9 p.m. and offering weekday breakfast and lunch service for the first time. These new and expanded offerings will give visitors to The Cube a wide range of delicious meal options whether they are there to skate, catch a game on the TVs or are just looking for a tasty and unique place for dinner.

For information about Maria’s Italian Deli catering through The Grille at The Cube, please email catering@TheGrilleAtTheCube.com. To learn more about The Grille at The Cube’s full menu, please visit The Cube or call (661) 257-CUBE.

