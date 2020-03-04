[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN
| Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
Diaries Postcard

Four performances of “Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.

The performance times are set for:
Friday, April 17, at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m.

The cast includes real life married couple Benjamin Thomas and Kelly Boardman-Thomas as Adam and Eve, respectively. This delightful adaptation is a light-hearted look at the world’s first love story through the eyes of America’s greatest humorist, Mark Twain, whose Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter, and the lyric poignance of the first love…and the first loss.

There is no intermission for these performances. Some content may not be suitable for children.

Tickets are $12 as general admission, and can be purchased through The Main website, or at The Main theatre.
Diaries of Adam and Eve
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN
Santa Clarita-Based Landscape Firm Expands to Full-Service Company
Landscape Development Inc., a landscape-industry leader serving all of California, has announced the formation and launch of their Enhanced Arbor Management (EAM) service.
Santa Clarita-Based Landscape Firm Expands to Full-Service Company
JCI Santa Clarita Announces March Events
We hope you will join us at our events. Join us on March 5 for our monthly Chat N’ Chill.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces March Events
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020
March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting
Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers
California voters rushed the ballot box Tuesday with a dual purpose of impacting a presidential primary for the first time since 2008 and stabilizing the Democratic Party’s growing ideological rift.
Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers
Deserted Fire Extinguisher Flattens Tires on Newhall Pass
Traffic was brought to a stop on the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 split Tuesday afternoon, after a fire extinguisher on the road deflated two vehicle’s tires.
Deserted Fire Extinguisher Flattens Tires on Newhall Pass
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program has released an exciting schedule of free events to celebrate the 2020 novel selection, “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship.
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:00 p.m.
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner
Woman Booked on Felony Charge For Alleged Sword Attack on Husband
A woman who allegedly attacked her husband with a sword Friday was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman Booked on Felony Charge For Alleged Sword Attack on Husband
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
The Defense Department is making plans to combat the coronavirus, DOD leaders said during a news conference at the Pentagon Monday.
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the presentation of its biennial Quilt Show at Hart Hall in Hart Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
The Youth Project will hold its annual "Game of Life" community outreach event at Canyon High School's Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has published its March 4 agenda for a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions including student films shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 2-8, 2020.
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
