Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN

Four performances of “Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
The performance times are set for:
Friday, April 17, at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m.
The cast includes real life married couple Benjamin Thomas and Kelly Boardman-Thomas as Adam and Eve, respectively. This delightful adaptation is a light-hearted look at the world’s first love story through the eyes of America’s greatest humorist, Mark Twain, whose Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter, and the lyric poignance of the first love…and the first loss.
There is no intermission for these performances. Some content may not be suitable for children.
Tickets are $12 as general admission, and can be purchased through The Main website, or at The Main theatre.
