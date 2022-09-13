header image

1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
Marlee Lauffer | Message From Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
| Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Marlee-Lauffer cropAs summer comes to an end, we can only hope that the extreme heat will also be ending soon! Crazy weather! The hospital is preparing for a very busy remainder of the year with many exciting ways for our community to get involved, from our Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Bingo or Bust, to the Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique.

October is the start of our Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are thankful to our community partners who help us raise both awareness and funding to benefit the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. Many local businesses and restaurants are partnering with us for special “Sheila” items or promotions where a portion of proceeds for the month and/or on a specific date will be donated to benefit patient care at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. If you wish to participate as a business, please contact our office at (661) 200-1200. For more information visit our Calendar of Giving for ways in which you can support our efforts.

The holiday season is also just around the corner and Holiday Home Tour Gala tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now on sale. For information click here. Proceeds from this event benefit the Center for Women and Newborns, which includes our Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Recently, Roger E. Seaver, CEO and President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, announced his intent to retire in 2023. The Hospital Board of Directors has started their executive search process for his replacement. While the last two years have been challenging for healthcare and Henry Mayo staff, Roger’s leadership has served us and the community very well. Roger of course will remain focused on our initiatives while the new CEO is being recruited, and, rest assured, we will celebrate his 22 year legacy at Henry Mayo sometime next year!

On behalf of Gavin and Gabriel León, all of the NICU Graduates, and the staff of our Kim and Steven NICU, we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the NICUs opening! Funds raised will help us continue the same specialized, high-quality medical care that over 1,500 babies have received since 2012. We are so grateful for your support!

Marlee Lauffer is the president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. For more information on the Foundation and giving opportunities visit HMNHF.

Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup

Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Since the city of Santa Clarita’s incorporation in 1987, your City Council has made protecting our local environment a top priority.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents

Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
As one of the busiest freeways on the West Coast, Interstate 5 is a key component in goods movement and a major source of commuter traffic.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!

Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Friday, Sep 2, 2022
The rate of teen overdose deaths in our country continues to rise. According to UCLA research, the rate doubled in 2020 and rose another 20% in the first half of 2021. With this frightening trend, the city continues to offer programs for teens and parents to help prevent drug abuse.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
READ MORE...
