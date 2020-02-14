Love is in the air for the city of Santa Clarita with the exciting news of marriage services now available at City Hall.

Staff from the City Clerk’s Office, through a new service, entitled City Hall Ceremonies, can issue confidential marriage licenses to adoring couples and conduct weddings in a picturesque area of City Hall. Beginning February 14, or more appropriately, Valentine’s Day, couples can apply for a marriage license and begin to plan their wedding ceremony.

This announcement may relieve many Santa Clarita residents with pending nuptials, who would otherwise need to travel to Van Nuys or Lancaster for a marriage license. Additionally, for individuals without ceremony plans, City Hall Ceremonies is taking the stress off with an easy and convenient wedding option at Santa Clarita City Hall. Marriage ceremonies are available by appointment for a very reasonable fee. Eliminating the need for costly wedding planning at a typical venue, the spouses-to-be can opt for a memorable alternative at City Hall based on availability and ceremony date.

For more information about City Hall Ceremonies, including marriage service pricing, scheduling dates and more, please visit the new website at Santa-Clarita.com/Weddings or contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at (661) 259-CITY (2489).