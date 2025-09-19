header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
| Friday, Sep 19, 2025

Marsha-McLeanDid you know that You’ve “Got a Friend at City Hall?” In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.

The “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall” campaign was launched to shine a light on these teams, putting faces and names to the services and showing the community that the people behind the desks are also their neighbors who live, work and play in Santa Clarita. Each feature in this campaign introduces a new division and provides a glimpse of the people and projects that help shape our city’s quality of life.

This month, the spotlight turns to an operation that quite literally keeps our city moving: Santa Clarita Transit.

Santa Clarita Transit plays a vital role in ensuring that transportation in our community is accessible, convenient and sustainable. One of its central missions is to promote mobility for seniors, as well as members of the disabled community. Through the Dial-a-Ride program, Santa Clarita Transit offers curb-to-curb trips designed specifically for seniors aged 60 and over and individuals with disabilities. When paired with the general public on-demand Go! Santa Clarita service, Santa Clarita Transit offers a number of flexible and inclusive options for residents to get where they need to go.

Education is another cornerstone of Santa Clarita Transit’s work. The team actively engages with the public to increase awareness of the transportation alternatives available throughout the city. Riders can learn how to plan their trips using the online trip planner, receive real-time updates through social media and access how-to videos that explain everything from purchasing a TAP Card to transferring between systems. This outreach not only makes the system more approachable, but also encourages residents to leave their cars at home, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Santa Clarita Transit also understands the value of connection beyond city limits. To expand travel options, the team actively collaborates closely with regional partners, including Metrolink, LA Metro and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority. These partnerships allow riders to move seamlessly between systems, making it easier to commute to work, visit family in neighboring areas or attend events across Southern California. By coordinating schedules and services, Santa Clarita Transit ensures that Santa Clarita residents have access to a larger transportation network that meets their varied needs.

Perhaps most impressively, Santa Clarita Transit is making bold strides toward a greener and cleaner future with its zero-emissions initiatives. Earlier this year, the city introduced its fully electric van into the Go! Santa Clarita fleet, eliminating as much carbon each month as planting 57 trees and letting them grow for 10 years.

This fall, seven new hydrogen fuel cell buses will join the fleet, offering a clean, quiet and efficient alternative to traditional fuel. These buses will be supported by the region’s first combined hydrogen production and refueling station, built with the capacity to expand as our fleet grows. That means we’ll be making our own hydrogen right here at home and then fueling our buses with it, instead of trucking it in like other stations you see around Southern California. This is a huge step forward for clean, local energy!

These efforts are part of the city’s long-term Zero Emissions Transition Plan, which aligns with California’s Innovative Clean Transit mandate, requiring all public transit to operate zero-emission buses by 2040. Santa Clarita plans to replace a portion of its fleet each year, transitioning from compressed natural gas vehicles to battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell models. Infrastructure upgrades, from additional charging facilities to expanded hydrogen production capacity, will evolve alongside these fleet changes to ensure the system is ready for a fully zero-emission future.

The inclusion of Santa Clarita Transit in the “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall” campaign is an opportunity to show residents the human side of public transportation. It’s a reminder that public transit isn’t just about buses and schedules, it’s about people working together to connect a community. By promoting mobility for all, educating the public, working with regional partners, investing in infrastructure and embracing technology, the Santa Clarita Transit team is shaping a system that supports the city’s present, while also preparing for its future.

For more information about routes, schedules, programs and upcoming transit initiatives, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. There, you’ll find trip-planning tools, rider alerts and resources to help make your journey as smooth and convenient as possible.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art

Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, Old Orchard Park was already a gathering place where families came together to play, relax and make memories.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City

Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City
Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down

Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall

Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
From the sound of mariachi music to the laughter coming from open gym nights, the Newhall Community Center continues to serve as a dynamic gathering place for residents of all ages.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
Multiple Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom Compound in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the risks of the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) after the county of Los Angeles Medical Examiner recently identified three fatal overdoses in L.A. County residents.
Multiple Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom Compound in County
Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Starbucks Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7
College of the Canyons women's soccer checks in at No. 7 in the first California Community College Sports Information Association statewide rankings released Sept. 16.
COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7
First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in Los Angeles county for the 2025 season.
First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again
College of the Canyons women's golf won its third straight Western State Conference tournament on Monday, Sept. 15 at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo, carding a four-player score of 338 to top the seven-team field.
Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again
Oct. 3: SCV Zonta Club, Child & Family Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with the Child and Family Center, invites the community to join UNITE Against Domestic Violence, a powerful community event on Friday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: SCV Zonta Club, Child & Family Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Gets Conference Road Win in Three Sets
The Master's University women's volleyball team picked up its second conference win in as many tries with a solid 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Sept. 17 in Riverside.
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Gets Conference Road Win in Three Sets
Oct. 3: ‘Enchanted, The Gray Area’ with Allen Gittelson at The MAIN
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: The Gray Area," featuring mentalist Allen Gittelson, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: ‘Enchanted, The Gray Area’ with Allen Gittelson at The MAIN
