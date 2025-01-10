header image

January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
| Thursday, Jan 9, 2025

Marsha-McLean And just like that, we’ve turned the page to a brand-new year here in Santa Clarita. Can you believe how fast 2024 flew by? With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.

Now, as we dive into 2025, there’s so much to look forward to and it’s the perfect time to start fresh with a renewed focus on keeping our families and neighbors safe. Pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety remain top priorities. Thousands of residents drive on city streets daily, walk through scenic paseos or explore Santa Clarita’s trails by foot or bicycle. As a community, we can work together to ensure the safety of our residents as we head into the new year.

As schools reopen this week, keep in mind that more traffic will be on the roads, especially around school zones. Drivers, please be extra cautious and always practice the Heads Up! approach. This method entails scanning the area for pedestrians and anticipating their actions, giving us more time to react. Always signal your turns and reduce speed, allowing more time for everyone to remain safe. While we know we must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, young children may be preoccupied and not pay a lot of attention to their surroundings. That’s why slowing down and eliminating distractions while driving is essential. Wait until crosswalks are clear before turning, and ensure children are safe before proceeding.

Being a Heads Up! driver is about more than just slowing down. It means putting down your phone, setting your navigation before heading out and keeping your music at a reasonable volume. California law requires hands-free devices for phone use while driving and while fines for breaking this rule can be steep, the consequences of a distracted driving accident can be far worse. With this in mind, let’s put our focus where it belongs, on the road and the people around us. I can’t stress enough the importance of always checking for pedestrians and cyclists at intersections and driveways and using your turn signal to communicate your intentions to other drivers. Remember, taking your eyes off the road, even for a moment, can have serious consequences.

Pedestrians are not immune from being mindful of distractions. Remember to stay aware of your surroundings. Using your phone or listening to loud music while walking is never a good idea. Keep the volume low enough to hear emergency vehicles or approaching cars. Remove your headphones when approaching an intersection to ensure it’s safe to cross. Make eye contact with drivers to confirm they see you before crossing in front of them, and use crosswalks to stay safe.

For many children, the holidays brought the thrill of shiny new bikes, skateboards or scooters. As parents, it’s a joy to see them learn new skills, but safety gear, especially helmets, is a must. If your kids are eager to try out their new rides, consider taking them to the Santa Clarita Skate Park or Bike Park. These spaces are great for practicing safely, away from busy roads.

Safety is something for which we all share responsibility. Whether we’re on foot, on wheels or behind the wheel, each of us plays a part in making Santa Clarita a safer, happier place to live. So, let’s kick off 2025 with kindness, awareness and a commitment to looking out for one another, especially as we move about the city.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
