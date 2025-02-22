Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’

|
February 21
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced the accomplishments of district junior high school students at the regional MATHCOUNTS competition held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at California State University, Northridge.
The College of the Canyons Foundation will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley residents are urged to sign a petition demanding the California State Parole Board keep convicted murderer Robert Alan Grigsby in prison.
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Thursday, March 6 at its Canyon Country campus and on Thursday, April 3 on Zoom to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
Looking for a job? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team for the summer.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced a special Veteran Painting Day, a community event that will take place 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Join a InfluenceHER mastering soft power panel discussion, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at Egg Plantation.
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed in a tie for first place at the top of the GSAC standings with an 82-64 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Saturday night, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a author event for "One Story One City" author Zoraida Córdova, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Mitchell River House.
Braden Van Groningen took the set from Matthew Hamm and pounded it down for a kill to seal The Master's University's five-set win over Stanford Saturday night, Feb. 15 in Palo Alto.
A stout fourth-quarter defense stifled a potential Life Pacific comeback as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Warriors 79-57 Saturday, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors are seeking applicants for its newly formed Governance Reform Task Force.
College of the Canyons women's basketball did its very best to secure victory in its final game at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday, Feb. 18 but instead emerged from the contest on the wrong side of a 52-51 result vs. Santa Monica College.
College of the Canyons battled visiting Cypress College for 10 innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17 before the Chargers pushed one across to escape with a 2-1 non-conference victory.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ben Wobrock as the new Principal of Castaic High School.
College of the Canyons men's golf kept its unbeaten streak intact with a two-stroke victory at the Western State Conference tournament played at Alisal Ranch Golf Course on Monday, Feb. 17.
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Women’s Fire League will host the ninth annual Women’s Fire Prep Academy, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22.
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
