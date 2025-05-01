Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility

The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential. From accessible and inclusive play areas at our city parks, to dedicated events and programs, Santa Clarita is committed to creating spaces where everyone feels welcome.

FestAbility is a premier event that celebrates inclusion, community and the incredible spirit of our special needs residents and their families. Taking place on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive, 91354), this free event invites families to enjoy adaptive performances, engaging activities and a day of fun in a welcoming environment.

FestAbility, formerly known as Free to Be Me, offers a wide range of activities tailored to individuals of all abilities. Families attending can expect live music to sing and groove to, dance performances and interactive demonstrations from organizations that provide programming for individuals with special needs. All performances and demonstrations are designed to be sensory-friendly and engaging for all.

You won’t want to miss the live wrestling demonstration from Pro Wrestling Odyssey! There will be a total of three performances throughout the entirety of FestAbility, so be sure to catch at least one!

You’ll have the opportunity to get in touch with your artistic side with multiple arts and crafts stations, face and hand painting, as well as character appearances that will bring smiles to the faces of children and adults alike. Sports activities such as baseball, volleyball, golf, street hockey, soccer and cheerleading will be available, with adaptations to ensure that everyone can participate regardless of their physical abilities.

First responders will also be on-site to interact with attendees and show off their cool police cars and fire trucks.

West Creek Park is the perfect location to host FestAbility. This park is home to a beautiful, state-of-the-art, inclusive play area fully equipped for all capabilities. From accessible ramps to accommodate mobility devices, a roller slide designed to reduce static electricity, making it safe for individuals with cochlear implants, to specialized playground equipment, including a We-Go-Swing and We-Go-Round that offers plenty of space for multiple users to enjoy together, West Creek Park really has it all. To further enhance accessibility, inclusion aids will be available throughout the event to assist attendees in navigating FestAbility with ease.

While FestAbility will be teeming with fun and excitement, if you need a break from the noise there will be a sensory-friendly Chill Zone – a designated quiet space. If you need further calming, some furry friends will be in attendance. Friendly therapy dogs and goats will welcome all the petting you have to offer in order for you to feel at ease when you need it most.

All of the excitement of FestAbility, from the live performances, activities and arts and crafts can make anyone hungry. Make sure you grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks in attendance. On-site parking will be available at West Creek Park, with additional parking provided at Rio Norte Junior High School (28771 Rio Norte Drive, 91354), along with a roundtrip shuttle going to and from. Accessible parking spaces and pathways will ensure that everyone can participate comfortably and get to the event safely.

FestAbility is more than just an event, it is an opportunity to celebrate diversity, embrace inclusion and to create meaningful connections with those around us. I look forward to seeing you at West Creek Park on May 4, from noon to 3 p.m., for an incredible day of celebration and support for our special needs community.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/FestAbility.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...