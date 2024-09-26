Marsha McLean| David March Park is Expanding

header image

September 26
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024

One of the most beloved and meaningful parks in our community is about to expand, offering some exciting new amenities to our residents. Located at 28310 Via Joyce Drive in Saugus, 91350, the David March Park expansion is officially in construction, adding another eight acres to its footprint, along with countless upgrades, enhancements and additions to the site.

Originally built by the County of Los Angeles in 2003, David March Park was then transferred to the city in June of 2016. The enhancement project will feature upgrades at the existing site, including a brand-new basketball court with sport court lighting, making it the perfect place to play during the day or in the cool evenings, shade canopies over the playground for those sunny California days, a picnic pavilion as well as an exercise equipment area. Also included will be lighted walkways, making it a great place to enjoy a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood.

The expansion design includes a state-of-the-art baseball field and backstop, where community members can enjoy a variety of sporting events comfortably seated on the shaded spectator stands. The field will have sport field lighting, allowing for evening games and matches. Visitors will be able to utilize the charcoal grill, which is near the permanent cornhole toss and horseshoe pit. What better way to enjoy a lunch or dinner with friends and family than food, games and outdoor fun.

One addition that I know our residents will enjoy is the second exercise staircase located in our city. Featuring 116 steps, the staircase will stretch up the hillside, providing another place where our residents can bring friends to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, have friendly competitions or watch a beautiful Santa Clarita sunrise or sunset. In order to accommodate all of the additional recreational opportunities, the park will also feature a new parking lot, allowing ample space for residents to spend time and enjoy this park which is just one of our 38 city parks.

With all of the excitement surrounding this expansion, we must not forget the heart of this park, which is dedicated to a true hero, Deputy David March of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy March was a life-long resident of Santa Clarita and a Canyon High School graduate. In April of 2002, Deputy March was shot and killed after a routine traffic stop in Irwindale, leaving behind a wife and stepdaughter. This park, and his memory will always hold a special place in our hearts. As a community that embraces and supports our law enforcement and first responders, I am proud that we have a dedicated place to recognize and appreciate the legacy of a man who was taken from us too soon.

As part of the city’s Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the expansion of David March Park will bring the additional amenities and opportunities to take advantage of the numerous outdoor activities that we strive to provide for our residents. Throughout the construction phase, I encourage you to join me in following the progress at city of Santa Clarita’s Instagram platform (@CityofSantaClarita) to see behind-the-scenes photos and videos (coming soon) as the park expansion moves towards the grand opening in 2026. I can’t wait.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
SCVNews.com