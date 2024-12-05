Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube

The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love-and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.

This Friday night is the kick-off to the holiday season at The Cube. Our partners at the Los Angeles Kings, including former NHL hockey player Daryl Evans and mascot Bailey, will join us at 7 p.m. for the official Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, where we will flip the switch and illuminate thousands of lights on the tree in the middle of The Pond rink. After the ceremony residents and visitors can skate around the tree, take photos with Bailey and our very own Sammy Clarita or sing along to festive music with friends and family. You won’t want to miss this holiday-favorite event at The Cube.

At the tree lighting, you will also get a chance to see a sneak-peek of our incredibly talented local skaters which will perform a number from their sold-out show a Frozen Ice Holiday. Returning for its fourth year, this family-fun event is sure to bring smiles, awes and a little bit of magic to everyone who attends. Those who already have tickets will get to watch their favorite Frozen characters like Anna, Elsa, Sven and Olaf on the ice as they perform their own rendition of the magical journey in Arendelle. From adventures across frozen fjords to songs that will have you singing along, I know our families will enjoy this show. If you bought tickets, don’t forget that wherever you sit, The Cube stays a chilly 54 degrees, so be sure to bring a warm jacket and a cozy blanket.

While you’re at The Cube, make sure to grab food and drinks from The Grille and The Top Shelf, which serve fan-favorite foods, hot chocolate, coffee, unique cocktails and more to keep you warm. It’s also the perfect place to spend time with family and friends all season long.

With so many events happening at The Cube this December, I hope to see you as our community enjoys the festivities. If you would like to learn more about all the holiday happenings at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com. I also encourage families and our ice athletes to join us for the free Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6. To all of our community members, from my family to yours, wishing you a safe, healthy and joyful holiday season.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

