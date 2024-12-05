Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
|
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
|
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
|
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
|
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.
|
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
|
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
|
California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding
|
Santa Clarita Valley McDonald’s Owner/Operators Jay and Shelly Schutz are celebrating 45 years in Santa Clarita at their 18850 Soledad Canyon Road location with a special event to thank customers and neighbors for their decades of support and cherished memories.
|
A nightime closure of all southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in Newhall is scheduled to run Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12 due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.
|
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
|
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
|
Ken & Joe’s Second "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
|
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.